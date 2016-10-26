Happy Birthday, Scorpio! 23 Gifts for the Sexiest Sign in the Cosmos

Courtesy
Anna Hecht
Oct 26, 2016 @ 9:15 am

What do Kendall Jenner, Ciara, and Emma Stone have in common? They’re Scorpios, the steamiest astro sign of all.

This water sign (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) is known for being fierce, intense, mysterious—and above all, lusty. (Right, Katy Perry?)

"From push-up bras to garter belts to wear with seamed stockings and pumps the Scorpio woman is a true femme fatale,” says our in-house astrologer Susan Miller. "Scorpio women like to collect sexy, lacy lingerie in a variety of colors, black to nude, deep purple to bright red.”

Not only that, they also tend to favor gifts that play up their more sensual sides. Think: luxe fur, slinky loungewear, scented candles, and daring lip colors.

Miller says Scorps can expect their birthday month to be full of warmth and love. But the really big news is that Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio and other amorous arachnids are in for “their finest year of life” beginning on Oct. 10, 2017. While this may seem a far off prediction, Miller's column (from our Nov. issue) stresses how important it is for Scorpios to begin preparing now for their best year ever.

RELATED: 15 Famous Scorpios Celebrating Birthdays Over the Next Few Weeks

What better way to set the scene for the year of total Scorpio domination than with these 23 smokin’ gift ideas?

1 of 23 Courtesy

Velvet Choker Necklace 

The choker trend lives on. Accessorize with this velvet version for a bit of added edge.

available at topshop.com $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 23 Courtesy

Box of Chocolate Soaps

All-natural handsoaps infused with cocoa powder and essential oils for a luxurious bathing experience.

available at uncommongoods.com $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 23 Courtesy

Striped Velvet Bralet

This velvet bralette is right on-trend for fall and goes perfectly under a moto jacket or chic cardigan.

available at topshop.com $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 23 Courtesy

Silk Sheets

Nothing compares to sleeping between cool, soft silk sheets.

available at target.com $27-$35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 23 Courtesy

 Gourmet Oil Dipping Spice Kit

Because we're into dipping things in oil. All kinds of things.

available at uncommongoods.com $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 23 Courtesy

A Best-Selling Journelle Bra

Journelle's lacy take on an everyday bra has us heart-eyed in every way. Shop the style in "evening blush."

available at journelle.com $44 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 23 Courtesy

NARS Monoi Candle

If candles can be sexy, this is it. We're obsessed with this limited-edition Nars candle that's infused with tiare blossom, white frangipani, ylang-ylang, and vanilla.

available at barneys.com $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 23 Courtesy

Heart-Shaped Umbrella

Scorpios can still feel chic walking through the rain with this heart-shaped umbrella. 

available at uncommongoods.com $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 23 Courtesy

Kelly Wearstler Pillow

This graphic pillow by Kelly Wearstler adds character to any sitting room or bedding set.

available at kellywearstler.com $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 23 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury "The Bombshell Lip Kit"

A three-piece lip kit containing everything needed to create a Gwen Stefani-worthy red pout.

available at charlottetilbury.com $69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 23 Courtesy

Faux-Mink Throw Blanket

A faux-mink throw lined with velvet is both on-trend and incredibly soft to the touch.

available at horchow.com $263 (originally $350) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 23 Courtesy

When in French by Lauren Collins

You'll be hugging your sides at this humorous—and yet unexpected—memoir that opens our eyes to the human need for love in a cross-cultural romance that you won't be able to put down.

available at amazon.com $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 23 Courtesy

Faux Fur Eye Mask

Just the thought of this faux fur eye mask pressed against our eyes has us half asleep.

available at nordstrom.com $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 23 Courtesy

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Infused with a rich blend of jasmine, edelweiss flower, lychee, sandalwood, cassis, bergamot and argan extracts, this nourishing hair oil from Oribe is your key to silky, sensual hair 

available at nordstrom.com $52 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 23 Courtesy

Coach Body Cream 

Infused with Coach Eau de Parfum, this silky-smooth body cream smells as good as it feels. 

available at coach.com $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 23 Courtesy

Loungewear for Her

Slinking around the house is a sexy experience in this cropped jersey camisole from Band of Gypsies. A matching pair of shorts is also available for purchase ($33; nordstrom.com) to complete the set. 

available at nordstrom.com $33 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 23 Courtesy

LED Curved Sign

This fun and functional lip-shaped LED lighting accessory adds an element of surprise and sex appeal to any room in the house.

available at urbanoutfitters.com $129 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 23 Courtesy

Too Faced Better than Sex Mascara

Swipe on this Too Faced Better than Sex Mascara for a stay-all-day, smoldering eye. Whether it's better than sex? We'll let Scorpios decide.

available at amazon.com $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 23 Courtesy

Eau Mohéli Diptyque Perfume

Not only do we love Diptyque's classic packaging, but their Eau Mohéli perfume smells divine. With hints of Ylang-Ylang flowers, pink peppercorn, ginger, and vetiver, it's a one-of-a-kind fragrance that smells earthy, warm, and—you guessed it—intimate.

 

 

available at nordstrom.com $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
20 of 23 Courtesy

Sheer Blouse by Boutique

This top is sheer seduction—literally.

available at topshop.com $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
21 of 23 Courtesy

Aquarian Soul Bath Soak Vial

Ease into a warm bath filled with this natural bath soak from Aquarian Soul. In it, there's epsom salts and bits of real chamomile and calendula flowers for a spa-like experience at home.

available at urbanoutfitters.com $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
22 of 23 Courtesy

Bella Lariat Necklace

This long lariat necklace is a subtle way to accessorize for major sex appeal when worn with a plunging neckline.

available at urbanoutfitters.com $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
23 of 23 Courtesy

Missguided Lace Up Barely There Sandal

Your next date night just turned extra sensual in these laceup sandal heels from Missguided.

available at asos.com $40 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!