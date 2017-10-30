9 Gifts Perfect For the Scorpio in Your Life

You're sexy, you're strong, you're a Scorpio—and it's officially your season.

Long hailed as the sexiest sign of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for being in touch with their sensual side, and intimacy is super-important to them. They're loyal partners, but hell hath no fury like a scorned Scorpio. You let them down once, and they'll never forget it. If the Sorting Hat were to put you, dear Scorpio, into a Hogwarts house, you'd break even between Ravenclaw and Gryffindor—you're driven and determined, but you're brave with a heart of gold.

Does that sound like your friend, your lover, or your favorite co-worker? (Hint: their birthdays run October 23 - November 21.) Here's an assist: We put together a list of gifts that will thrill any Scorpio.

