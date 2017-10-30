9 Gifts Perfect For the Scorpio in Your Life

You're sexy, you're strong, you're a Scorpio—and it's officially your season. 

Long hailed as the sexiest sign of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for being in touch with their sensual side, and intimacy is super-important to them. They're loyal partners, but hell hath no fury like a scorned Scorpio. You let them down once, and they'll never forget it. If the Sorting Hat were to put you, dear Scorpio, into a Hogwarts house, you'd break even between Ravenclaw and Gryffindor—you're driven and determined, but you're brave with a heart of gold. 

Does that sound like your friend, your lover, or your favorite co-worker? (Hint: their birthdays run October 23 - November 21.) Here's an assist: We put together a list of gifts that will thrill any Scorpio. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Strange Invisible Perfumes in Scorpio

Paying homage to your mysterious allure, this scent mixes heady elements like palo santo, leather, and frankincense, while vetiver gives it a citrusy brightness, as your willpower is wont to do in a tough situation. 

2 of 9 Courtesy

What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hillary Clinton (if not evident from her drive and determination) is also a Scorpio. Her book What Happened, which reveals her perspective on the 2016 election, is a great read for nasty women and politicians-in-training alike. 

3 of 9 Courtesy

Ban.do 17-Month Classic Agenda

If anyone has it together, it's you, with your Scorpio ambition. This agenda will help your list of ever-growing tasks and plans in order, and the side of motivational advice doesn't hurt. 

4 of 9 Courtesy

Kate Spade In the Stars Scorpio Bangle

You're certainly not the type to wear your heart on your sleeve, but who says you won't wear your sign around your wrist? A trio of crystals form your constellation on the lacquered side of the charm, while the reverse bears an inscription to remind you of your role as social butterfly of the zodiac.

5 of 9 Etsy

Drake Prayer Candle

Though his display of emotions would have you believe his star sign was Cancer, Drake is actually a Scorpio, which makes sense if you consider that Scorpios are loyal, dedicated partners. Give the term "6 God" a literal spin with this prayer candle adorned with Saint Drizzy. 

6 of 9 Courtesy

Agent Provocateur Lorna Lingerie Set

Scorpios are arguably the sexiest star sign of the zodiac, and we feel this sheer lace ensemble by Agent Provocateur—whether you choose to go minimal or get the every item—will definitely drive that point home. 

7 of 9 Courtesy

The Margo Shorty by Sunday Forever

Let the dreamy constellation print act as a nod to your intuitive side, while the the soft, touchable fabric provides luxury fit for tor the queen you are.

8 of 9 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick

The sexy rose hue of this lipstick looks good on just about everyone, but it's especially flattering against your sultry vibes, giving off a "your lips but better" finish. 

9 of 9 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler Lacquer Jewelry Box

Keep all of your precious belongings out of the public eye, secretive Scorpio. This jewelry box is equipped with a key, so you can lock your special pieces from your roommate's grasp.

