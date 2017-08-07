Shop These Backpacks and School Supplies That Give Back

The back to school season is a stressful time for everyone—kids, parents, and deal-seeking adults alike. Instead of blowing your savings on overpriced polo shirts and yet another scientific calculator, this year we implore you to multi-task. This fall you can check off tons of the items on your list while also giving back to philanthropies close to your heart.

Whether giving back to the environment or providing meals for those in need, there are so many great causes whose aim it is to make the world a better place.

Scroll down to shop from 15 different sites that'll help you get back to school and better the world around you.

WeWood

For every watch purchased from WeWood, the brand vows to plant a tree—chic and eco-friendly!

Warby Parker

Nothing says back to school like a sleek new pair of glasses. With every pair of Warby Parker frames purchased, the brand will donate a pair to someone in need

STATE BAGS

With every STATE bag purchased, the brand will donate one bag (stocked with school supplies) to a child in need. 

Amour Vert

Amour Vert has vowed to plant a tree for every T-shirt purchased.

Global Goods Partners

The nonprofit gives women from some of the poorest regions in the world the opportunity to sell their handmade products and receive fair compensation. 

Better World Books

With every book purchased, the literacy-minded company donates a book to someone in need. 

Sudara

Sudara fights against sex slavery by employing disadvantaged women and teaching them how to sew. 

Yoobi 

For every Yoobi product sold (how cute is that pencil case?!) the brand will donate one to a classroom in need. 

Faucet Face

Every water bottle purchased through Faucet Face helps to provide at least 100 liters of clean water to families in India. 

Out of Print

The company donates a portion of proceeds to funding literacy programs and providing books for those in need. 

Conscious Step

With each pair of Conscious Step socks purchased, the company gives a donation that either helps treat HIV patients, supplies clean water, or provides food for those in need. With the pack above, you can do all three!

TOMS

For every pair of TOMS purchased, the brand will support a person in need in more ways than one

Hiptipico

Every purchase provides a job for an indigenous artist in rural Guatemala. 

FEED

Every FEED product provides a specified number of nutritious meals to school children worldwide. The tote photographed above provides 74! 

Diff Charitable Eyewear

With every pair of glasses purchased, Diff Charitable Eyewear donates one to someone in need. 

