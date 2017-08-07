Shop These Backpacks and School Supplies That Give Back

Courtesy
The back to school season is a stressful time for everyone—kids, parents, and deal-seeking adults alike. Instead of blowing your savings on overpriced polo shirts and yet another scientific calculator, this year we implore you to multi-task. This fall you can check off tons of the items on your list while also giving back to philanthropies close to your heart.
Whether giving back to the environment or providing meals for those in need, there are so many great causes whose aim it is to make the world a better place.
VIDEO: Selena Gomez Donates to Lupus Research
Scroll down to shop from 15 different sites that'll help you get back to school and better the world around you.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement