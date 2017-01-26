Scarlett Johansson's Vintage Jean Look from Romain Dauriac's Art Show Is Fire

If anyone can convince us to embrace the mom jean trend (not that we need much swaying), it would be the always-stunning, always-chic Scarlett Johansson.

ScarJo visited the Simon Lee gallery in New York City on Wednesday for the reception for the "An Uncanny Likeness" exhibition, which was co-organized by her husband Romain Dauriac. For the event, Johansson donned a silky black shirt with a crisp collar and relaxed-fit, high-waist jeans in a faded black shade. A black belt with a circular gold buckle and black booties with mod, round toes completed her casual-chic ensemble. The actress looked fresh-faced with minimal makeup—save for a pop of pink on her lip

Johansson posed for photos with Dauriac at the art show's reception, which followed People's Wednesday report that the two have separated. The duo tied the knot back in 2014, after welcoming their daughter Rose Dorothy, who is now 2 years old.

