Scarlett Johansson's Vintage Jean Look from Romain Dauriac's Art Show Is Fire

Rob Berry/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Jane Asher
Jan 26, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

If anyone can convince us to embrace the mom jean trend (not that we need much swaying), it would be the always-stunning, always-chic Scarlett Johansson.

ScarJo visited the Simon Lee gallery in New York City on Wednesday for the reception for the "An Uncanny Likeness" exhibition, which was co-organized by her husband Romain Dauriac. For the event, Johansson donned a silky black shirt with a crisp collar and relaxed-fit, high-waist jeans in a faded black shade. A black belt with a circular gold buckle and black booties with mod, round toes completed her casual-chic ensemble. The actress looked fresh-faced with minimal makeup—save for a pop of pink on her lip

VIDEO: Our Favorite Scarlett Johansson Beauty Moments

Johansson posed for photos with Dauriac at the art show's reception, which followed People's Wednesday report that the two have separated. The duo tied the knot back in 2014, after welcoming their daughter Rose Dorothy, who is now 2 years old.

RELATED: Watch Scarlett Johansson and Her Daughter Sing Frozen Together

Scarlett JohanssonRob Berry/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Want ScarJo's effortless look? Scroll down below to take a look at a few of our favorite relaxed-fit and mom-style jeans. Happy shopping!

1 of 5 Courtesy

Lou Jean

Hi-rise cropped bell

MiH Jeans $104, originally $260 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

MOTO Black Mom Jeans

Topshop $70 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

The Barrel Crop

High-rise, wide-leg jeans

Current Elliott available at Net-A-Porter $260 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Cropped mid-rise straight leg jeans

Rag & Bone available at Net-A-Porter $350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Boyfriend Jeans

Topshop Boutique available at Nordstrom $100 SHOP NOW

