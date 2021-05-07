This Major Designer Sale Has Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Underwear, Oprah’s Go-To Boots, and Tory Burch Bags
Does anyone know what Jennifer Aniston, Oprah, and Jennifer Lawrence are up to? Because Saks Fifth Avenue just quietly launched a major sale, and all of their favorite brands are included.
Okay fine, celebrities probably don't get as excited about sales as we do, but we'd still like to think they find a thrill in a good deal every now and then. We were certainly thrilled to find their favorite brands for a fraction of their regular prices, and if you've been eyeing some street style favorites recently, this Saks Fifth Avenue sale will probably blow your mind.
There's Jennifer Aniston's favorite Hanky Panky underwear for just $14, Oprah's go-to Sorel boots for $110, and the sweatpants Jennifer Lawrence just wore for $69. Maybe you're curious about the leggings with a built-in thong that Kelly Ripa loves? Now, they're just $131. The brand that makes the "It" bag young celebs like Sophie Turner have been wearing, By Far, is marked down by hundreds. And brands like Cinq à Sept, Vince, and Rag & Bone, which have been worn by everyone from Selena Gomez to Katie Holmes, are up for grabs, too — at some of the lowest prices we've seen in months.
Then there are the big-name designer deals we can't overlook. There are some classic Tory Burch espadrilles for under $150 and a very good saddle bag for just $329. There's even a Bottega tote marked down by a grand. And if Stella McCartney is more your thing, plenty of her pieces are now under $1,000. Kate Spade, Staud, and Loewe are not to be missed, either.
May isn't known for big sales, which is exactly why this Saks Fifth Avenue sale is so major: It came right when we least expected it. Even an A-lister would be more than inclined to add a couple things to their carts to celebrate this surprise. How could they resist?
Shop the best Saks Fifth Avenue sale deals below.
Best Clothing Deals
- Hanky Panky Leopard Low-Rise Thong, $14 (Originally $24)
- Simon MIller Rib Bike Shorts, $51 (Originally $135)
- Sundry Tie-Dye Drawcord Neon Sweatpants, $69 (Originally $98)
- DL1961 Premium Denim Boy's Hawke Skinny Jeans, $41 (Originally $59)
- Ultracor Water Stream Ultra-High Leggings, $132 (Originally $188)
Best Shoe Deals
- Tory Burch Minnie Ankle-Wrap Suede Espadrilles, $139 (Originally $198)
- Stuart Weitzman Amelina Embellished Glitter Leather Sandals, $315 (Originally $450)
- Vince Gena Suede Mules, $98 (Originally $195)
- Rag & Bone Ansley Shearling Slides, $263 (Originally $375)
- By Far Celine Square-Toe Croc-Embossed Leather Ankle Boots, $312 (Originally $624)
- Sorel Blake Lace-Up Leather & Felt Hiking Boots, $110 (Originally $220)
Best Bag Deals
- Staud Rey Quilted Leather Bag, $175 (Originally $350)
- Kate Spade New York Mini Knott Leather Satchel, $195 (Originally $278)
- Tory Burch Small Lee Radziwill Croc-Embossed Leather & Suede Saddle Bag, $329 (Originally $658)
- Loewe Heel Leather Saddle Bag, $665 (Originally $950)
- Stella McCartney Medium Braided Shoulder Bag, $818 (Originally $1,090)
Best Designer Deals
- Tory Burch Minnie Croc-Embossed Leather Ballet Flats, $160 (Originally $238)
- Bottega Veneta Maxi Leather Tote, $2,415 (Originally $3,450)
- Stella McCartney Medium Shoulder Bag, $825 (Originally $1,100)
- Cinq à Sept Taffeta Flounce Hem Shift Dress, $237 (Originally $395)