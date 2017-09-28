You Can Look Like Your Favorite Victoria's Secret Model For $440

Christian Vierig/Getty
Ruthie Friedlander
Sep 28, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Ah, the Victoria’s Secret model. How beautiful? How toned? How perfect at off-duty street style?

One of our faves, Romee Strijd, has been hanging in Paris this week with the rest of the fashion set, looking all street style-y and angelic (get it?) around the Tuileries.

VIDEO: Model Alana Zimmer Shares Her Best Street-Style Tips

 

Today, she stepped out in an outfit that was sexy, laid back, and trendy all at the same time. How on earth can you build a look that has all the components if you’re not making supermodel dollars? Here’s how.

1 of 8 Courtesy

The Hat

ASOS $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

The Sunnies

Draper James $125 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

The Gold Hoops

Anne Klein New York $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

The Oversized Tee Shirt

H&M $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

The Delicate Necklace

Amazon Collection $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

The Pant

Missguided $57 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

The White Boot

Steve Madden $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

The Bag

Topshop $50 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!