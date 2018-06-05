Clear Carry-Ons Are Now a Thing, and We’re Buying Two

We've seen naked dresses, naked hats, and even naked shoes. But we have yet to see naked luggage. Until now. Alexandre Arnault of Rimowa, a luggage brand that's been around for 120 years, teamed up with Off-White's Virgil Abloh, and together, they've designed sleek, functional luggage that's completely see-through. Well, almost completely. The outside of the carry-on is made from a clear plastic. But if you don't want everyone at TSA to see your undies, the inside includes black dividers designed to you a little bit of privacy.

Each carry-on comes with an extra set of wheels in Off-White orange, so you can swap out the clear ones for something with a bit more attitude if you fancy. But the stylish carry-on isn't just about embodying the cool Off-White aesthetic. It also includes all of the features that Rimowa is known for—like easy-to-maneuver wheels and a TSA combination lock.

Courtesy

"The simplicity and ease of teaming up with a friend to update a product is always an exciting project," says Abloh. "Rimowa was one of the first collaborations I started working on, back in 2014. Alexandre and I came up with a super cool and functional product. As a supporter of the brand and someone who uses the luggage, I was keen to what I would want to modify with our collaboration. I strongly feel that what you will see in collaboration is the result of this."

Don't pull out that credit card just yet. The Rimowa x Off-White collab won't become available for purchase at Rimowa and Off-White stores until June 25.