This ‘Utterly Mind-Blowing’ Vibrator Sells Every Hour — and It’s 60% Off
Whoever says that classic rabbit vibrators are out of style — or even overrated — probably hasn't met the Better Love Lily.
The top-rated rabbit looks rather tame, but 10 power settings and nearly endless praise in customer reviews say otherwise. The two-motored sex toy simultaneously stimulates two pleasure zones, the clitoris and the G-spot, and unlike similar models on the market, it provides up to four inches of shaft for awe-worthy penetration. Maybe that's why, according to Ella Paradis, one of these vibrators sells every hour.
Better yet, It's a whopping 63 percent off right now, meaning that you can save close to $100 on the popular Rabbit model. Sexual pleasure and (affordable) retail therapy? Check, check.
According to shoppers, it doesn't take long to get off with the Lily rabbit. One person said that within minutes of use, they were "a trembling mess" thanks to the toy's "utterly mind blowing" clit stimulation.
"By far the best vibrator I have ever tried," wrote a five-star reviewer. "Deliciously intense blended orgasms every time. Barely make it past the second intensity before I'm screaming… If you're looking for guaranteed orgasm, look no further."
Some sex toys hone in on one pleasure spot to build an orgasm, but a rabbit penetrates internally and stimulates externally, making for rather intense experiences. But this two-in-one design doesn't prevent fixated fulfillment. For instance, if you enjoy clit stimulation, rely on its vibrating ears to pique your arousal, or switch things up and use the tip of the shaft for a more intense build. You'll be able to use the different settings for a truly unique climax every time.
Another positive with rabbits: They're so simple to use. The Lily has just one button to power it up and switch settings right in the center of the toy, so you won't get distracted toggling between modes. The USB port is a game-changer as well, since it makes recharging as easy as powering up your cell phone.
The only thing left to do is hop on over to the Ella Paradis sale and get your hands on Lily rabbit vibrator ASAP. It'll make any night — Valentine's Day included — one to remember.
Shop now: $50 (Originally $135); ellaparadis.com
