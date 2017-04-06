8 Brands That Are Creating Nude Shades for All Skin Tones

We've seen diversity on the runway improve so much, from models with different body types to girls with various hair textures. Now, brands are also representing more women by expanding their nude offerings. For years the word nude was sort of one-size-fits-all. You could either choose from beige or a very similar taupe. Options for women with deeper skin tones have been non-existent until recently.

Brands like Mented Cosmetics are finally stepping up to the plate to create products with all skin tones in mind. The founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson spent years trying to find a nude lipstick that complemented their skin. With no luck, they started their own makeup company, and they have already perfected six lipstick shades for women of color.

Mented Cosmetics isn't the only brand that's rethinking the word nude. There are shoe companies, nail polish lines, and lingerie brands that are proving that nude products shouldn't be made for just one group of women. If you've been on the prowl for a really diverse range of nudes, we've picked out our favorites below to make finding your perfect shade easier.

1. Christian Louboutin's shoe collection includes a spectrum of nude shades.

A spectrum of nudes. Seven shades of nude ensure every woman can meet her match. Click the link in our bio to find yours. 📷 @sofiaandmauro A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld) on Mar 29, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

2. Nubian Skin has lingerie, hoisery, and shoes for women with darker skin tones.

Our Classic Lace Bra is romantic & feminine and is made with a fine floral lace! 🌸 Use the code SPRINGCLEAN40 for 40% off A post shared by Nubian Skin (@nubianskin) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

3. Sephora employees always recommend Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation because it comes in 40 shades.

Yellow undertones #UltraHDfoundation - from left to right #Y505 Cognac, #Y535 Chestnut, #Y455 Praline. #BEYOU #makeupforever A post shared by MAKE UP FOR EVER OFFICIAL (@makeupforeverofficial) on Nov 2, 2016 at 11:00am PDT

4. Naja is an eco-friendly company that has a rainbow of nude undies and bras.

Barely there underwear ✨ 7 shades of nude in bikini or thong style! #nudeforall A post shared by Naja (@naja) on Nov 12, 2016 at 8:53am PST

5. Kahmune is a new shoe company that offers ten nude options for all women.

PRE-ORDER LIST IS LIVE!! Limited quantity available at 25% off of retail price. Link in Bio!! 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏿‍♀️ A post shared by 10 Shades.1 Mission (@kahmune) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:10am PST

6. Zoya is owning the nude nail-polish section with the Naturel 3 collection.

7. Mahogany Blues Dance Apparel isn't leaving anyone out with its leotard options.

#TBT Get. In. Formation. #browngirlsdoballet #forcoloreddancers #nomoredyeing #nodancerleftbehind #Danceapparel #myshade #beyonce A post shared by Mahogany Blues Dance Apparel (@mbdanceapparel) on Feb 18, 2016 at 8:28am PST

8. L.A. Girl Cosmetics will always be a favorite concealer with more than 20 shades.