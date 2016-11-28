Day 7 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals: Get a Free Gift with Your Beauty & Fragrance Purchase from Nordstrom

It's day 7 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering a free gift (worth $41!) with an online beauty or fragrance purchase of $50 or more at Nordstrom.

Type in the code INSTYLE at checkout* to receive a free cosmetic bag filled with Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel (0.05 oz.); Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula (1 oz.); Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Eau de Parfum (0.05 oz.); Prada Candy L'Eau Eau de Parfum (0.05 oz.); Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen (Non-tinted, 0.3 oz.); Jack Black Clean Break Oil-Free Moisturizer (0.34 oz.); TOCCA Bianca Eau de Parfum (0.05 oz.); diptyque Protective Moisturizing Lotion for the Face (0.17 oz.); and Lancôme Énergie de Vie Liquid Care (0.03 oz.).

*Offer valid 11/28/2016 only.

Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Serena and Lily.