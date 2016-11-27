Day 6 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals: Get 20% Off Final Sale Items at Revolve

courtesy
InStyle Staff
Nov 27, 2016 @ 7:00 am


SHOP IT

It's day 6 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we bring you 20 percent off final sale merchandise at Revolve.

Type in the code INSTYLECYBER20 at checkout* to save on dresses, loungewear, denim, and more. Below are some of our editor favorites that make perfect gifts.

*Offer valid 11/27/2016 only. Restrictions may apply.

Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Nordstrom.

1 of 5 courtesy

Square Neck Midi Dress

available at Revolve $107 (originally 133) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 courtesy

Behati Pendant Necklace

available at Revolve $24 (originally $30) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 courtesy

x REVOLVE Lily Lace Detail Cami

available at Revolve $72 (originally $91) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 courtesy

Dresden Dress

available at Revolve $38 (originally $47) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 courtesy

Penny Headband

available at Revolve $12 (originally $14) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!