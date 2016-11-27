Day 6 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals: Get 20% Off Final Sale Items at Revolve





SHOP IT

It's day 6 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we bring you 20 percent off final sale merchandise at Revolve.

Type in the code INSTYLECYBER20 at checkout* to save on dresses, loungewear, denim, and more. Below are some of our editor favorites that make perfect gifts.

*Offer valid 11/27/2016 only. Restrictions may apply.

Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Nordstrom.