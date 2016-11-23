Day 2 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals: Get 30% Off at Philosophy 

InStyle Staff
Nov 23, 2016 @ 7:00 am


It's day 2 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals shop-stravaganza, and today we bring you 30 percent off sitewide at Philosophy, the online bath, body and skincare shop.

Type in the code instyle30 at checkout* and save on fragrances, body creams, cosmetics, bath gels—basically everything that makes winter bearable and nice-smelling. Below are are some of our editor favorites that make perfect gifts.

*Offer valid 11/23/2016 only. 

Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back in tomorrow to get a discount on hair products from Bumble & Bumble.

Loveswept Holiday Collection

available at Philosophy $40 (originally $57) SHOP NOW
Amazing Grace Jumbo Fragrance Set

available at Philosophy $54 (originally $77) SHOP NOW
Hands of Hope Hand and Cuticle Cream Ornament

available at Philosophy $9 (originally $12) SHOP NOW
Delicious Delights Body Lotion & Shower Gel Set

available at Philosophy $20 (originally $28) SHOP NOW
Dance of the Dew Drop Fairy Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

$13 (originally $18) SHOP NOW

