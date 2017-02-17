14 Gold Accessories from Nordstrom's Winter Sale to Upgrade Your Style

During the winter months, it's easy to wear all-black every day. While it's incredibly flattering and versatile, there's no reason why you can't add a little glitz and glam to your routine. Enter, gold accessories.

Make like Bruno Mars and bring some 24-karat magic into your life with these gold accent pieces. From home goods to fancy shoes, this list has something metallic for every personality and style.

Nordstrom is currently holding their Winter Sale, boasting up to 40% on their entire site until February 26. Don't wait—get shopping!

Stay golden, folks.