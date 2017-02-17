14 Gold Accessories from Nordstrom's Winter Sale to Upgrade Your Style

Courtesy
During the winter months, it's easy to wear all-black every day. While it's incredibly flattering and versatile, there's no reason why you can't add a little glitz and glam to your routine. Enter, gold accessories.
Make like Bruno Mars and bring some 24-karat magic into your life with these gold accent pieces. From home goods to fancy shoes, this list has something metallic for every personality and style.
VIDEO: Right Now Is the Best Time to Buy Winterwear–Here’s Why
Nordstrom is currently holding their Winter Sale, boasting up to 40% on their entire site until February 26. Don't wait—get shopping!
Stay golden, folks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement