14 Gold Accessories from Nordstrom's Winter Sale to Upgrade Your Style

During the winter months, it's easy to wear all-black every day. While it's incredibly flattering and versatile, there's no reason why you can't add a little glitz and glam to your routine. Enter, gold accessories.

Make like Bruno Mars and bring some 24-karat magic into your life with these gold accent pieces. From home goods to fancy shoes, this list has something metallic for every personality and style.

Nordstrom is currently holding their Winter Sale, boasting up to 40% on their entire site until February 26. Don't wait—get shopping!

Stay golden, folks.

1 of 14 Courtesy

Shoes of Prey Loafer Ballet Flat

When your arches simply can't take another minute in stilettos, these fancy flats will elevate your look.

Shoes of Prey $84 (originally $139) SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

Bony Levy Diamond Curve Bar Earrings 

The contemporary curve of these earrings will dress up any date night outfit.

Bony Levy $297 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

Nordstrom Heart Appliqué Pillow

Does your apartment need a little extra love? This sparkly heart accent pillow is perfect for glamming up your sofa.

Nordstrom $24 (originally $39) SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Voilà iPhone 7 case

Luxe up your life (while protecting your phone) with this transparent iPhone case that has glittery dots and stars floating in it.

 

Kate Spade $32 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

Vince Camuto 'Mairana' Ankle Strap Sandal

Spring is upon us, and with that we need to book our pedicures and bring out the open-toed shoes. These strappy gold heels are the perfect addition to your sandal collection.

Vince Camuto $66 (originally $110) SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Courtesy

Topshop Crushed Velvet Slipdress

The velvety texture of this slipdress will add a certain richness to your outfit. Layer a plain long-sleeve shirt underneath for the colder months.

Topshop $30 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York 'Calliope' Glitter Loafer

Your next #ShoesdayTuesday needs these glittery loafers.

Kate Spade $150 (originally $250) SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

Sole Society Braided Leather Collar

This sophisticated collar necklace is a mix of edge and glam with its braided leather and goldtone plates.

Sole Society $33 (originally $55) SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Courtesy

Topshop Mercury Block Heel Bootie

Gold is the perfect glam touch no matter what the tone! Try a rose gold bootie to amp up an all-black outfit.

Topshop $65 (originally $130) SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

Hanky Panky Foiled Lace Bralette

Who says your undergarments can't have a little 24 karat magic? Let this bralette peek out of the top of a lower-cut shirt for a sneaky glimpse of gold.

Hanky Panky $29 (originally $48) SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

BaubleBar Perdita Crystal Choker

Elevate the simple choker trend with this glam option featuring pavé crystals.

BaubleBar $41 (originally $68) SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

MICHAEL Michael Kors Frankie Sneaker

This gold toe sneaker will make you street style #goals.

Michael Michael Kors $81 (originally $135) SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

Rosanna Letter Porcelain Tray

This beautiful initial trinket tray makes the perfect gift for just about anyone. You'll never have to search for your keys again!

Rosanna $9 (originally $14) SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Leather Inlay iPhone Case

There's no reason why you shouldn't have a phone case to match every outfit—and this gold leather option will draw attention.

Kate Spade $28 (originally $55) SHOP NOW

