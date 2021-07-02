Nordstrom's Fourth of July Designer Sale Features Handbags Marked Down Thousands of Dollars
Later this month, Nordstrom will be hosting its incredibly epic Anniversary Sale that we save up for all year. But that doesn't mean we can't also enjoy the under-the-radar designer sale that Nordstrom just launched on hundreds of luxury bags, shoes, clothing, and more.
Nordstrom's secret designer sale page is one of the best sections of the website — not only because it has incredible fashion deals, but because it's the perfect edit of high-end items by household names and cool new brands that are still up-and-coming.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, Nordstrom added markdowns to hundreds of splurge-worthy items, and thankfully, everything is hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars off retail price. You can find everything from The Row flats for under $500 to a Givenchy bag at a never-before-seen discount. If you love Birkenstocks but want something more sophisticated, consider the Isabel Marant lenyo slide for under $250. And if you want to be ahead of the curve, consider investing in a piece by Chopova Lowena or ShuShu Tong, two of the biggest brands to look out for in 2021.
Nordstrom's discounts also present the perfect opportunity to try out some trends you're hesitant about without blowing your budget. For those intrigued by the Y2K revival, Sandy Liang has an under-$250 bunny mini skirt that looks like it has an attached satin thong (it's like low-rise jeans, but not).
If you can't stop wearing square-toe sandals, now is the best time to buy Stella McCartney's square toe platform boots for fall. Typically you won't find them for under $600. but of course, Nordstrom has them for just $435. But if you're still working on your summer sandal collection, Acne Studios makes the perfect controversial kitten heel flip flop that's now 40 percent off.
After 2020, we'll take any excuse to treat ourselves, and Nordstrom's major deals are basically just asking us to. Shop the 15 best items from Nordstrom's designer sale ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, below.
Best Designer Bag Deals
- Givenchy Small GV3 Leather & Suede Crossbody Bag, $1,467 (Originally $2,190)
- The Row Twin Leather Satchel, $1,198 (Originally $2,995)
- Coperni Swipe Baguette Leather Top Handle Bag, $366 (Originally $610)
- Loewe Large Balloon Bucket Bag, $2,345 (Originally $3,500)
- Moschino Logo Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag, $807 (Originally $1,345)
Best Designer Shoe Deals
- Stella McCartney Square Toe Platform Boots, $435 (Originally $725)
- Isabel Marant Lenyo Slide Sandal, $236 (Originally $590)
- The Row Friulane Flat, $414 (Originally $690)
- Versace Textured Twist Strap Sandal, $537 (Originally $895)
- Acne Studios Balma Kitten Heel Flip Flop, $348 (Originally $580)
Best Designer Clothing Deals
- Julia Heuer Peck Pleated Print Handkerchief Skirt, $441 (Originally $735)
- Chopova Lowena Floral Cotton Top, $530 (Originally $883)
- Sacai Raw Edge Asymmetrical Denim Skirt, $390 (Originally $650)
- Sandy Liang Bunny Satin Miniskirt, $237 (Originally $395)
- Shushu/Tong Embellished Peplum Crepe Top, $348 (Originally $580)