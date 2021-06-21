Nordstrom Just Secretly Put 20,000 Items on Sale Early Ahead of Its Anniversary Blowout
Nordstrom's massive Anniversary sale officially kicks off in a little under a month for Nordy Club cardholders but the retailer has already launched thousands of deals early that rival the very best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals. Right in time for the first official day of summer, you can essentially stock up on every single summer staple and more for less. Just think: Tory Burch bags, Valentino tops, and even Jennifer Aniston's favorite jeans are all available at a major markdown.
Nothing really hits better than a secret sale, especially when there are over 20,000 items to choose from. This time of year all eyes are on Prime Day discounts, which we're all about, but it also means there's far less chance that super popular products will quickly sell out from Nordstrom's virtual shelves. Now is no doubt the best time to finally try out a pair of high-waist Levi's for under $50, a pair of Manolo Blahniks for under $500, or a perfectly on-trend clog for just $17.
Prices for this secret sale start at just $5 for a very cute Madewell Mixer huggie hoop. In terms of the essentials, there's some great intimates like a popular Wacoal lace underwire bra for just $33 and a Oh La La Cheri panties and bralette set for $24. If you're looking for some celeb-loved favorites, Jennifer Aniston's favorite jeans are available for under $150. Brands like Ganni and Stand Studio, which every single model wears off-duty, are also marked down hundreds of dollars.
If designer is more your speed, there are a couple of hundred luxury items to get extremely hype about - over 1,000 to be exact. Tory Burch's popular quilted chevron bag, in the perfect summer sunshine yellow, is under $350. Instagram-famous Susan Alexandra's leopard bucket bag, which rarely ever goes on sale, is now just $170. The next big bag brand of 2021, Wandler, is also available for hundreds less, which is not exactly an everyday occurrence.
What we're trying to say is: Nordstrom's secret sale is not to be missed. After the year and change we've been through, we all deserve it. And these deals are simply too good to pass up.
Shop the best deals from Nordstrom below.
Best Clothing Deals
- Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Nonstretch Straight Leg Jeans, $49 (Originally $98)
- Molly Goddard Larissa Shirred Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $384 (Originally $960)
- Adam Lippes Smocked Neck Ruffle Swing Top, $316 (Originally $790)
- Red Valentino Ruffle Peplum Stretch Cotton Top, $237 (Originally $395)
- Rag & Bone Maya Ripped High Waist Ankle Jeans, $135 (Originally $225)
Best Intimates Deals
- Madewell Longline Bralette, $13 (Originally $32)
- Nike Dry Strappy Crop Top, $30 (Originally $50)
- Wacoal Lace Underwire Bra, $33 (Originally $55)
- Oh La La Cheri Charlena Crossover Halter Bralette & High Waist Panties Set, $24 (Originally $32)
- Free People Intimately FP Bedroom Date Lace Bodysuit, $47 (Originally $78)
Best Shoe Deals
- Manolo Blahnik Maysli Buckle Slingback Pointed Toe Pump, $453 (Originally $755)
- Jimmy Choo Maelie Sandal, $357 (Originally $595)
- Tory Burch Emmy Sandal, $133 (Originally $198)
- Vince Camuto Alannie Slide Sandal, $30 (Originally $80)
- Jeffrey Campbell Danish Clog, $17 (Originally $35)
Best Bag Deals
- Wandler Nana Leather Saddle Bag, $442 (Originally $660)
- Stand Studio Mini Liz Leopard Print Top Handle Bag with Faux Shearling Trim, $104 (Originally $260)
- Tory Burch Kira Chevron Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag, $321 (Originally $458)
- Susan Alexandra Leopard Beaded Bucket Bag, $170 (Originally $425)
- Ganni Quilted Leather Evening Pouch, $225 (Originally $375)
Best Beauty Deals
- MAC Matte Lipstick, $15 (Originally $19)
- Guerlain Terracotta Loose Powder, $33 (Originally $58)
- Estee Lauder Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup Foundation, $31 (Originally $43)
- Sisleÿa Radiance Anti-Aging Concentrate, $394 (Originally $525)
- Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick Set, $48 (Originally $95)