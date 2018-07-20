The Fall Boots InStyle Editors Are Buying From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Why buy boots in the middle of the summer? Three words, baby: Nordstrom's. Anniversary. Sale.

As of today, July 20th, deals have officially begun on Nordstrom.com, whether or not you're a Nordstrom cardholder. We're talking Meghan Markle-worn tops, perfect leggings, and (wait for it ...) Gucci. All. On. Sale.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Serious, sale.

So why buy boots in the middle of summer? Because if you peruse Nordstrom.com, you'll see the prices are absolutely insane. Some of our favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Fisher, and Hunter are all on crazy, wild, sale thanks to our favorite retailer. But this won't last. The best of the best will sell out, and on August 6, prices will go back up.

Here, InStyle editors share the boots they're coveting from the sale. Shop them, here.