The Fall Boots InStyle Editors Are Buying From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Jul 20, 2018 @ 8:45 am
Why buy boots in the middle of the summer? Three words, baby: Nordstrom's. Anniversary. Sale. 

As of today, July 20th, deals have officially begun on Nordstrom.com, whether or not you're a Nordstrom cardholder. We're talking Meghan Markle-worn tops, perfect leggings, and (wait for it ...) Gucci. All. On. Sale. 

Serious, sale.

So why buy boots in the middle of summer? Because if you peruse Nordstrom.com, you'll see the prices are absolutely insane. Some of our favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Fisher, and Hunter are all on crazy, wild, sale thanks to our favorite retailer. But this won't last. The best of the best will sell out, and on August 6, prices will go back up.

Here, InStyle editors share the boots they're coveting from the sale. Shop them, here.

1 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Eldridge Over the Knee Boot

"An over the knee boot that's walkable in? Well, I wouldn't say it's a priceless buy, but it's definitely a useful one. I wear flat, over the knee boots all fall and winter long because I feel that they elevate even the most casual look. A pair of leggings, a blazer, and these Stuart Weitzman's? I'm good to go." - Ruthie Friedlander, Special Projects Director

Stuart Weitzman available at Nordstrom.com $499.90 (originally $798) SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Miggi Boot

"I'm making white boots an official part of my fall uniform next season. So I'll be stocking up on them in every style possible, especially this chunky heel pair." - Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor

Marc Fisher available at Nordstrom.com $124.90 (originally $188.95) SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Miralda Water Resistant Bootie

"I can see myself pairing this boot with jeans and a cozy sweater throughout the colder months. The stud detail gives it a bit of personality, too, without being too rock 'n' roll for my style." - Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor
available at Nordstrom.com $237 (originally $395) SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Brooke Slouchy Boot

"I like to invest in a minimalist black boot for everyday work looks at the start of the season. This knee-high boot works perfectly with all my midi dresses and skirts come fall." - Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor
Tory Burch available at Nordstrom.com $498 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Legion High Heel Boot

"I've been meaning to get a pair of rugged lace-up booties and haven't gotten around to it. This year, I'll be getting a pair and these Jeffrey Campbell's to fit everything that I love. Comfortable, stylish, and versatile." - LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor
Jeffrey Campbell available at Nordstrom.com $164.95 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Combat Boot

" AGL is one of my favorite under-the-radar shoe brands. Everything they make is crazy comfortable, and generally lasts forever. I'm a real sucker for a good combat boot, and in embossed patent leather, these are pretty irresistible." - Laurel Pantin, Fashion Features Director

AGL Attilio Giusti Leombruni available at Nordstrom.com $329.90 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Miggi Boot

"I love how this boot is classic yet has a western flare, perfect for those days when you want a classic boot with a little something 'extra'." - Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

Marc Fisher available at Nordstrom.com $124.90 (originally $188.95) SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Refined High Gloss Quilted Short Rain Boot

" The weather in New York City is unpredictable, so I'm purchasing these Hunter Rain Boots. That way I'm prepared for the impending hurricane season and winter weather. It's hard to imagine buying these on a sweltering summer day, but now's the perfect time to for a great deal." - Lauren Kane, Site Producer

Hunter available at Nordstrom.com $114.90 (originally $175) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Chelsea Faux Shearling Lined Boot

" I have a pair of Chelsea boots that I've worn for the last couple of winters and loved, but they need to be replaced. I think an upgrade to one that has the same classic style but with fuzzy lining would be great in the winter months." - Karen Bowers, Senior Project Manager

Botkier available at Nordstrom.com $164.90 (originally $247.95) SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Tinne Lugged Platform Boot

" So I’m pretty sure the only thing I won’t be doing in these chunky lug sole hiking boots of my dreams is actually trekking through the woods. Especially since the thing I’m most excited to wear them with is every silky skirt in my closet—it’s such a cool contrast!" - Alison Syrett, Fashion Writer

Acne Studios available at Nordstrom.com $389.98 (originally $650) SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Nordstrom.com

Wanya Boot

" I can't control myself when it comes to sturdy boots with thick heels, and this pair of Marc Fisher Wanya boots has been my go-to for awhile now. The shoes are sleek, but durable, and they make me feel like a boss when I wear them." -Alexandra Whittaker, Associate Editor

Marc Fisher available at Nordstrom.com $229.95 SHOP NOW

