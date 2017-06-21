We Found The Cutest Summer Dresses For Babies And Kids

I’m a new mom and with the territory comes the fun, albeit sometimes overwhelming, task of shopping for a baby. I have my affordable go-tos (Zara and H&M are a couple faves), but I’m still maneuvering through the still approachable, yet slightly higher end labels of which there are so many. One new label that I’m totally excited about is Lil' Lemons, the darling children’s line from the celeb favorite brand For Love And Lemons. Obviously the adorable name was enough to draw me in.

FLL founders Gillian Kern and Laura Hall started making childrenswear after discovering a hole in the marketplace for options that were free of harsh dyes and chemicals and suited their aesthetic. “When I had my daughter last year, it became more apparent than ever that there was a gap in the market for comfy, practical and stylish clothes for kids,” says Kern. “Lil' Lemons has been focused first and foremost on comfort and quality. We want to make sure your little one can enjoy all their daily activities without feeling restricted. Also, we didn't want icky stuff on our babies' sensitive skin so most of our fabrics are made with organic cotton and all of our prints are water-based nontoxic dyes,” she adds.

So what does their line consist of? Clothes and accessories for babies, girls and boys that are as comfy as they are adorable and have the same whimsical vibe as their big sister label. “A really close-knit team designs everything for FLL and LL in the same space, so we are able to merge the two brands together pretty seamlessly,” says Kern. This season, they’re inspired by the most popular summertime events, and it shows. “It's sprinkled with some red, white and blue for the 4th of July holiday, some delicate floral prints paired with pretty laces and of course, our signature lemon print,” describes Kern. Plus they’re offering similar styles for adults and kids so you can match with your little one if you so choose—yes, I’m totally considering it.

