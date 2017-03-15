7 Must-Have Pieces from Neiman Marcus's Major Sale

Kim Duong
Mar 15, 2017 @ 9:30 am

One word, four letters: sale. Did that flutter your heart the same way it did ours? Now brace yourself for this one: extra 20% off. We’re not just listing off feel-good words and phrases here. What we’re doing is giving you a heads-up on this major sale Neiman Marcus is having (and by major, we really do mean major).

From now until March 16th, you can get an additional 20% off of already reduced items exclusively on NeimanMarcus.com for a total savings of up to 60%. To put things into perspective, that means you can get $300 off a pair of Stuart Weitzman boots or Paige jeans for just $50. Um, can you say sold? Scroll through for our picks from this online-exclusive sale at NeimanMarcus.com.

STUART WEITZMAN BOOTIES

Stuart Weitzman available at neimanmarcus.com $276 (originally $575) SHOP NOW
HALSTON HERITAGE SHIRTDRESS

Halston Heritage available at neimanmarcus.com $166 (originally $345) SHOP NOW
LIZZIE FORTUNATO CHOKER

Lizzie Fortunato available at neimanmarcus.com $125 (originally $390) SHOP NOW
PAIGE DENIM FLARE JEANS

Paige available at neimanmarcus.com $56 (originally $199) SHOP NOW
3.1 PHILLIP LIM DRESS

3.1 Phillip Lim available at neimanmarcus.com $!89 (originally $675) SHOP NOW
RAG & BONE SWEATER

Rag & Bone available at neimanmarcus.com $72 (originally $150) SHOP NOW
REBECCA MINKOFF FRINGE BAG

Rebecca Minkoff available at neimanmarcus.com $195 (originally $325) SHOP NOW

