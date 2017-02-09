National Pizza Day Is a Thing: 18 Pizza-Themed Gifts to Help You Celebrate

Anna Hecht
Feb 09, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Christmas, Hanukkah, President's Day, and YES, Pizza Day! All important holidays—though not necessarily in that order. Some take National Pizza Day very seriously. If that includes you, it's time to get excited because today's the day, girlfriend.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, we're giving credit where credit is due. After all, how else would we have gotten through long study nights in college, childhood birthday parties, and countless other occasions without said cheesy, carby, doughy goodness?

VIDEO: See Your Favorite Celebs Eating Pizza

For those who feel equally passionate about celebrating pizza, we've shopped all the merch needed to get you started. Now's the time to buy these pizza-themed pillows, cups, keychains, clothes, and more, that'll make you laugh, cry tears of joy, and, of course, crave pizza.

Keep scrolling for the sauciest pizza merch we've seen.

1 of 18 Courtesy

Soludos x Jason Polan Shoes

For the man in your life who has superb style and taste. Get it?

$75
Anya Hindmarch Keychain

Anya Hindmarch Keychain

Hang it on your bag as a constant reminder. 

$275
3 of 18 Courtesy

Kitchen Maestro Pizza Scissors

Pizza prep just got more fun with Kitchen Maestro scissors. The design of this particular pair makes pizza slicing a breeze.

$12 (originally $23)
Bow & Drape Pillow

Bow & Drape Pillow

We've got a crust on this pillow. That much is certain.

$49
Ankit Mug

Ankit Mug

Truer words have never been spoken.

$12
6 of 18 Courtesy

Levtex Pizza Heart Pillow

Another pizza-themed pillow. Please and thank you!

$40
Levtex Dish Towels

Levtex Dish Towels

The cutest new addition to your kitchen.

$24
Bow & Drape Hoodie

Bow & Drape Hoodie

A stylish way to show pizza pride.

$65
Pizza Luggage Tag

Pizza Luggage Tag

Travel in style with this pizza luggage tag tied to your bag.

$9
Bow & Drape Pants

Bow & Drape Pants

On-trend joggers with patches for a cool take on the pizza trend.

$59 (originally $78)
Pizza Night Light

Pizza Night Light

Sweet dreams are made of pizza! We couldn't agree more.

$7
12 of 18 Courtesy

Slim Pizza Portable Power Charger

We've never seen a cuter charger.

$24
13 of 18 Courtesy

Pizza Besties iPhone 7/6/6s Cases Set

One for you, one for a friend.

$30
Pizza Adhesive Patch

Pizza Adhesive Patch

We're buying these in bulk and sending them along with greeting cards to our friends.

$6
Ban.do Water Bottle

Ban.do Water Bottle

Take this water bottle to the gym and indulge after because balance is key.

$20
Pizza Pillow

Pizza Pillow

A super soft oversized pillow for when you're actually dreaming of pizza.

$27
17 of 18 Courtesy

Round Towel Co. Beach Towel

Pizza by the sea in the form of a beach towel. What could be better?

$55
Pizza Puzzle

Pizza Puzzle

A colorful puzzle for passing the time.

$9

