National Pizza Day Is a Thing: 18 Pizza-Themed Gifts to Help You Celebrate

Christmas, Hanukkah, President's Day, and YES, Pizza Day! All important holidays—though not necessarily in that order. Some take National Pizza Day very seriously. If that includes you, it's time to get excited because today's the day, girlfriend.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, we're giving credit where credit is due. After all, how else would we have gotten through long study nights in college, childhood birthday parties, and countless other occasions without said cheesy, carby, doughy goodness?

For those who feel equally passionate about celebrating pizza, we've shopped all the merch needed to get you started. Now's the time to buy these pizza-themed pillows, cups, keychains, clothes, and more, that'll make you laugh, cry tears of joy, and, of course, crave pizza.

Keep scrolling for the sauciest pizza merch we've seen.