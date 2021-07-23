These Japanese Products Are the Secret to Naomi Osaka's Beachy Waves
History was made when Naomi Osaka graced the cover of the 2021 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue (which hits newsstands on July 22), marking the very first time the publication has ever featured a Black female athlete front and center. For the momentous occasion, the 23-year-old tennis pro posed in an alluring black one-shoulder swimsuit with mesh details and completed her bold look with oversized ornate hoop earrings made of small seashells.
Osaka, who is of Haitian and Japanese descent, kept her makeup light and glowy, her natural nails clean and polish-free; and she pulled her long, gorgeous curls to one side so they could flow freely in the wind. To achieve the laid-back style, her stylist, Marty Harper, used NatureLab.Tokyo products to add style and definition to her hair, perhaps as an homage to Osaka's Asian heritage.
"In order to create Naomi's beautiful and natural textured look, it was all in the prep. You have to realize that healthy, bouncy hair is always a direct reflection of the way you love it," Harper tells InStyle.
First, the celeb stylist, who also works on Halsey and Olivia Palermo, used a dime-size amount of the NatureLab.Tokyo Perfect Smooth Shampoo at the roots to create a nice lather to prep Osaka's locks. This enriched cleanser evokes a warm, fresh scent of a freshly peeled Japanese yuzu and does a masterful job of reducing frizz and increasing hair smoothness with consistent use.
Then Harper layered the Nature.Lab Tokyo Perfect Smooth Conditioner and Nature.Lab Tokyo Perfect Repair Masque to create a highly hydrating treatment. Both of these potent products leave hair strong and silky-smooth, while also providing a healthy dose of humidity resistance.
Once the hair was rinsed and nearly dried, Harper then created a cocktail of products to customize the styling method he had in mind. He mixed the NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Repair Leave-In Treatment and NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Smooth Hair Oil together for a nourishing touch before he went into to create the earthy, undone texture seen on the star.