13 Wireless Bras That Are Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day, According to Reviews

From ill-fitting designs to unsupportive straps, there are many reasons why women find wearing a bra uncomfortable. But one of the biggest complaints tends to be about pesky and painful underwires that pinch and dig into the skin. While many women think this is a necessary gripe they have to deal with in order to get enough bust support, there is actually a much more comfortable alternative: wireless bras.
Oftentimes confused with flimsy bralettes, the current crop of wireless bras in stores will provide you with all-day support without all the poking and prodding. Some of these ultra-comfy undergarments boast seamless designs to prevent chafing, while others have molded cups or padding to give your girls some shape and lift.
Finding the right bra can be difficult for even the most seasoned shoppers, so instead of wasting time and money on wireless bras that aren’t as comfortable or supportive as they claim to be, we turned to real reviews from customers to see which ones actually live up to the hype.
Whether you’re looking for a super soft T-shirt bra, a supportive plus-size option, or a full-coverage style, there’s a comfortable wireless bra on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop them all.
These are the 13 most comfortable wireless bras:
With nearly 1,000 customer reviews, this Wacoal option is one of the most popular wireless bras at Nordstrom for a reason. Besides being made from a super soft brushed fabric, it features foam-lined cups and side boning to provide support and shape. “This is the most comfortable bra ever,” raved one shopper. “It has enough padding to give a great shape but not too much for those who are already working with a lot. I love it and have three.”
Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com
Hundreds of Amazon customers swear by this wireless, strapless bra by Carole Martin. The cupless bra keeps things in place without making you feel constricted. Available in band sizes ranging from 34 to 44, it’s stretchy enough to cater to a variety of cup sizes and has a pretty lace detail that adds a feminine touch. “I can’t believe this bra actually works,” wrote one shopper. “I typically wear a 40DDD and my girls are quite heavy...so needless to say, finding a strapless bra that works, while not feeling like I’m a prisoner in my own clothes was not even in my farthest dreams. But, thanks to these bras...it’s a reality. They are soft, comfortable and they do not roll in the back! They keep my girls in place, without pushing them together for that awful uni-boob look.”
Shop now: $15–$27; amazon.com
The bra that “ruined all other bras” for one InStyle writer just got even more comfortable by going wireless. Available in three different colors, this best-selling Spanx bra features molded cups and a front closure design for complete comfort. What really sets it apart from other options on the market is its patented SmartStretch straps that are made from the same soft and stretchy material as Spanx’s hosiery. These supportive and smoothing straps are specially designed to never fall down.
Shop now: $68; spanx.com
This lightly padded Calvin Klein option proves that just because a bra is wire-free doesn’t mean it can’t provide a little lift. Its molded cups push up your bust, while its soft and stretchy warp knit material and adjustable, convertible straps provide a comfortable and supportive fit. One happy shopper called it “the best wireless bra” they’ve ever owned, while another said, “This bra is super comfortable! I am loving it. The lift in front is great! My boobs look far better now than they ever have! I love this bra!”
Shop now: $24–$54; amazon.com
This full-coverage, wire-free bra from Warner’s is designed to provide extra support. In addition to lightly contoured cups, it features a thick underband that supports your bust from underneath and sturdy straps that are adjustable from the front for added convenience. Plus, there are 19 different colors to choose from, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one (or two) that suits your style. “If you are like me and have some bigger girls and want full coverage this is the bra for you,” wrote one customer. “Perfect comfort without the straps biting into you, and cups that actually cover! Dream come trueeeee.”
Shop now: $12–$76; amazon.com
The Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra is another one of Spanx’s best-selling options, and it’s easy to see why. Along with being super supportive and comfortable, the slip-on bra features a ribbed band that keeps the bra in place, so you don’t have to worry about it riding up as you move around. It comes with removable pads for extra coverage, and it’s fully reversible, meaning you’re essentially getting two bras for the price of one. Even better, it comes in inclusive sizing options that range from XS to 3XLL.
Shop now: $42; spanx.com
This wire-free bra from Bali features thick straps, a wide band, and molded cups that work together to lift and shape your bust while smoothing out your sides and back. Shoppers love how soft and supportive the bra is, and the fact that it comes in a wide range of sizes and colors — it’s no surprise this bra is a number one best-seller on Amazon. “I NEVER knew I could wear a wireless bra,” said one reviewer. “I can wear anything from a 36 DD to a 38 D and I gambled with the 38 D when I ordered this bra online. It IS comfortable and I don’t feel like my ladies are droopy at all. Not only that, whereas my wired bras leave a little space between my cleavage, this Bali bra pushes the ladies together giving me some rocking cleavage.”
Shop now: $15–$52; amazon.com
Along with an ultra-supportive design, this full-coverage, wireless bra from Playtex boasts cushioned straps that don’t dig in and rounded cups that provide a natural shape. It comes in cup sizes B to G and band sizes 36 to 48. With details like this, it’s no wonder the comfy bra has over 15,000 reviews on Amazon. “This bra was a total surprise,” wrote one customer. “I went for comfort being big busted and a plus-sized woman now in my 60’s but didn’t want to go matronly. This bra/style is PERFECT!! I was shocked! Perfect fit, style, and comfort.”
Shop now: $12–$41; amazon.com
Thousands of Amazon shoppers say this wire-free Hanes T-shirt bra is a great everyday option. Made from a four-way stretch material that moves with you, the comfortable undergarment features a moisture-wicking lining to keep you dry and cool throughout the day. It also boasts convertible straps so you can wear it in multiple different ways. “This bra exceeded my expectations on every level,” raved one customer. “Sick of wires constantly digging in, I wanted to find something more comfortable and still flattering. No digging in, soft materiel, shapes well, and decent support. No more ripping of my bra and pulling it through my shirt sleeves as soon as I get home.”
Shop now: $15–$41; amazon.com
This lightweight bra by Halogen is so comfortable, it feels like a second skin. The underband provides lift and support while the seamless design prevents chafing and irritation. What’s more, the slip-on bra features a J-hook at the back that can convert it into a racerback silhouette. “So incredibly comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. “I am a 36 full C/small D and I purchased a size L. I ordered it with the intention of using it as a sleep bra but will definitely wear it for more than just that. The seamless fabric is comfortable, not too thick or tight. Don’t think twice about ordering this one. It can't be beat and definitely deserves 5 stars.”
Shop now: $15; nordstrom.com
This comfy Soma bra will help keep you cool on even the hottest summer days. Not only is it made from a quick-drying, breathable material to keep you dry, it also features mesh trim to help increase airflow. The wire-free bra boasts shaping cups and ranges in size from 34A to 42G. “I am still experiencing hot flashes at age 62,” wrote one shopper. “This bra has really helped me ‘keep my cool’ during an episode. Plus they are pretty. I bought three and am very glad I did.”
Shop now: $54; soma.com
Breastfeeding moms know how important it is to find a comfortable nursing bra, which is why so many of them love this wireless option from Soma. The full-coverage bra features four hook-and-eye adjustments to help you find a comfortable fit, along with dropdown cups that make it easy to pump or feed your baby. “This is the most comfortable nursing bra I have,” raved one new mother. “It is supportive without the discomfort of a wire. The cups fold down easily to nurse and the clips are secure but easy to clip with one hand. The fabric is soft on my tender skin.”
Shop now: $46; soma.com
Lingerie brand Amoena believes everyone deserves a comfortable bra, including women who have had a mastectomy. That’s why they designed this ultra-soft wireless bra that is designed to easily fit prosthetics or symmetry shapers. One shopper wrote, “When I wear this bra, I look as if I never had the surgery that left one side a lot smaller than the other. This bra has done wonders for my self-esteem. Not only does it look good, but it also feels good.” Customers can also check out Nordstrom’s Breast Prosthesis Program to find a breast form that fits comfortably inside the Amoena bra.
Shop now: $28; nordstrom.com