How to Get Your Hands on Louis Vuitton's Newest Collection

Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with the Mona Lisa (sort of). Following Louis Vuitton’s collaboration launch of the Masters Collection, an exclusive line of handbags and accessories featuring famed works of art as seen through the eyes of New York-based artist Jeff Koons, you can now shop the collection in a New York pop-up store (instead of, you know, just drooling over it online).

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton and Paul Warchol

Now, this isn’t just any regular ol’ shabby pop-up store, mind you. The Louis Vuitton Masters store is a large, two-story glass building adorned with gold LVxJK monograms sitting on ever-so-chic Madison Avenue. LED screens illuminate four XL show windows, glorifying Leonardo da Vinci, Titian, Peter Paul Rubens, and Vincent van Gogh. Nonetheless, it’s a shop you have to see for yourself.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton and Paul Warchol

From now until July 31, you can visit the Louis Vuitton Masters pop-up store on 655 Madison Avenue, New York, NY from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

