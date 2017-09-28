Shop It: Bella Hadid's Street Style Look For $238

Wanna know what's epic? The outfit Bella Hadid wore out and about in Paris while doing, most likely, 343,565,131 things. That's just a rough estimated number, BTW.
Earlier today, Hadid was spotted looking as Parisian chic as she ever has, decked out in an oversized Houndstooth blazer, a Dior leather beret, a fanny pack (swung fashionably around her shoulder), and black cycling shorts. How much did this outfit ring her up? We're not sure. But we know that the chapeau alone will cost you a pretty penny.
Have no fear. We are here to do what we do best. Below, we're showing you how within 48 hours (What? There's such a thing as 2-day shipping, people!) you can look like Bella for $238.
The Hat
Shop something almost identical (albeit not real leather nor Dior). ASOS Seint PU Beret in Black, $23; ASOS.com
The Sunglasses
Just as good as the real thing! Forever 21 Tinted Oval Sunglasses, $10; forever21.com
The Blazer
Guys, we found it on sale. Zara Oversized Blazer, $20; zara.com
The Cycling Shorts
SO MANY PURPOSES! Lucas High Technical Knit Stretch Shorts, $55; net-a-porter.com
The Pumps
Relax, they come in black. Steve Madden Daisy Pumps, $90; stevemadden.com
The Fanny Pack
We found it in black. Herschel Supply Co. Fifteen Fanny Pack, $30; shopbop.com
And like we'd forget those insanely cool red hoop earrings? No way. We found them, here, for $10, on amazon.com, because we're good like that.
What's left to say other than, you're welcome.