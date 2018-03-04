12 Must Have Lingerie Pieces, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Finding the perfect lingerie can be quite the task. Not only is it the foundation beneath your outfit but it also can affect your mood. Each of us have a personal preference when it comes to our undergarments, for whatever reason. How awesome would it be if you could take a fun factor, such as astrology, to help you decipher which piece you should try next?

VIDEO: 7 Sizzling Lingerie Pieces for Big Busts

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Well, we got the scoop from "astrologers to the stars" the AstroTwins, aka Ophira and Tali Edut, on what pieces suit you based on your astrological sign. Scroll down to find your zodiac sign and shop our suggestions.