12 Must Have Lingerie Pieces, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Finding the perfect lingerie can be quite the task. Not only is it the foundation beneath your outfit but it also can affect your mood. Each of us have a personal preference when it comes to our undergarments, for whatever reason. How awesome would it be if you could take a fun factor, such as astrology, to help you decipher which piece you should try next?

Well, we got the scoop from "astrologers to the stars" the AstroTwins, aka Ophira and Tali Edut, on what pieces suit you based on your astrological sign. Scroll down to find your zodiac sign and shop our suggestions.

CAPRICORN

"Polished Capricorn is the zodiac's most ambitious sign—you’re in it to win it! Shaping bodysuits keep your work wardrobe smooth and sleek as you sail from power lunch to pitch meeting to awards dinner with the boss."

AQUARIUS

"Easygoing Aquarius, you are laid-back and down to earth. No wonder you're everyone's BFF! This T-shirt bra pairs perfectly with the model-off-duty pieces you rock so well. Unfussy elegance is your jam."

PISCES

"As the zodiac's dreamiest sign, you're a creature of comfort. No one can lounge quite like you, Pisces! Stay cozy with these soft and easy low rise hipster briefs. It's like you never took off your PJs."

ARIES

"Independent and powerful, Aries are tough girls on the outside. But underneath that intimidating exterior you're all heart. The cheeky boyshorts suit your tomboyish side while the classic lace keeps them appropriately sweet."

TAURUS

"You're elegant and pragmatic, Taurus, preferring versatile clothes that can be mixed and matched. The practical magic of this bodysuit makes it a winner, whether you're in a jeans or miniskirt mood."

GEMINI

"You're the zodiac's social butterfly, Gemini! Since variety is the spice of your life (and wardrobe), this strapless bra suits every neckline."

CANCER

"Some say you're shy, Cancer, but your quiet charm gives you magnetic appeal. As the sign that governs the décolletage the deep-V bralette pairs perfectly with the plunging necklines you adore."

Leo

"Sashay down the red carpet! You're the zodiac's most glamorous sign, Leo, and love any occasion to dress up. Shaping briefs keep your outfits fierce as you pose for the paparazzi."

VIRGO

"With your discerning tastes, Virgo, you adore luxurious things. But they HAVE to be practical too. These lace trim bikini briefs bring all the beautiful detailing you desire, but in a cut that appeals to your sensible side."

LIBRA

"Love and beauty are what a Libra lives for—you're a hopeless romantic at heart! You'll swoon for the sweet detailing on this lace trim cami, which could easily become your new date night staple."

SCORPIO

"You're one sultry siren, Scorpio—but your secretive sign may (or may not) keep that fact under wraps. Play peekaboo with this lace body suit. You'll smolder in black, the Scorpio hue."

SAGITTARIUS

"Plane, train or automobile? As the zodiac's global nomad, you're forever on the move. This balconette bra travels well and gives you the sexy lift your flirty, fierce and fiery sign craves."

