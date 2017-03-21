The Pieces You Have to See from Kate Spade's Surprise Sale

Courtesy (3)
Kim Duong
Mar 21, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

Whether or not you’re into surprises, you’ll have to agree that this is a good one: Kate Spade New York just opened the doors to their surprise sale and it’s crazy good. How good? Up-to-70%-off good. But act quick: the sale ends at 2:59 a.m. ET. on March 23rd.

From playful ice cream pint cross-body bags to your next go-to work dress, here are our picks for the best pieces from Kate Spade New York’s surprise sale.

IPHONE 6 WALLEt

IPHONE 6 WALLEt

Kate Spade $59 (originally $158) SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

ICE CREAM PINT CROSS BODY BAG

Kate Spade $99 (originally $249) SHOP NOW
BOW BIKINI TOP

BOW BIKINI TOP

Kate Spade $49 (originally $98) SHOP NOW
SHIRTDRESS

SHIRTDRESS

Kate Spade $109 (originally $298) SHOP NOW
T-Strap heels

T-Strap heels

Kate Spade $199 (originally $398) SHOP NOW
EAR CRAWLERS

EAR CRAWLERS

Kate Spade $29 (originally $68) SHOP NOW
WRAP WATCH

WRAP WATCH

Kate Spade $135 (originally $225) SHOP NOW
DRAWSTRING COVER-UP

DRAWSTRING COVER-UP

Kate Spade $95 (originally $193) SHOP NOW
TOP HANDLE BAG

TOP HANDLE BAG

Kate Spade $119 (originally $378) SHOP NOW

