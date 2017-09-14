Karl Lagerfeld Paris Launches Chic Capsule for Tall Women

Karl Lagerfeld is a fashion icon, to say the least. He's mastered art from fashion to photography and everything in between. His array of celebrity muses range from Willow Smith to Lily-Rose Depp to Kristen Stewart. His mass brand collaborations are lusted over and sell out in the blink of the eye, and we're sure this latest capsule will do the same.

Lagerfeld has teamed up with Long Tall Sally, an e-retailer that caters to women 5'8" and taller, to bring a smartly executed collection that is all Karl with the LTS woman in mind. “We are thrilled to be partnering with such a gorgeous, fashion-forward range,” says Camilla Treharne, creative director at Long Tall Sally. “The Karl Lagerfeld Paris capsule collection pairs a chic, Parisian aesthetic with the perfect fit for taller women.”

The Karl Lagerfeld Paris collection has prices that are enviable as well. Think: $45 for a cheeky t-shirt to $370 for a luxe faux mink coat with more inclusive sizing ranging from 6-18 and XS-XL. We're also drooling over the LBDs, fitted jackets, and soft sweaters. Check out our favorite pieces below and shop the full collection at longtallsally.com.