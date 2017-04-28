Justin Bieber's New Justmoji Swag Has Arrived

In case you need one more excuse to load up on Justin Bieber merchandise (it’s fine, you can admit it), here’s one: Justmoji (aka the Bieb’s version of Kim Kardashian West’s 2015 release of the unforgettable butt- and Yeezy-filled Kimoji app) has actual merch. For actual sale. And it’s actually—dare we say—hilariously chic?

VIDEO: Bieber Pulls a Beyonce and Releases Epic

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Sure, it’s not more Purpose Tour goodies, but maybe that’s the best part. The saving grace, if you will. After all, this is JUSTMOJI we’re talking about—a digital collection of JB’s selfies in all of its vector-rendered glory. What you’ll find on justmojimerch.com is a parade of T-shirts, tank tops, the beloved long sleeves, hoodies, and, of course, baseball caps—with prices ranging from $25 to $70.

Related: A Poem for Justin Bieber’s Crop Top

Hop over to justmojimerch.com or shop our favorite picks, below. (And if you’re wondering: yes, the infamous mirror selfie of the Biebs in boxer briefs is available via T-shirt form.)