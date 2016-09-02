JustFab Gives Its Collection a Body-Positive Makeover

Now, here’s some great news to kick off the month: Subscription-based e-tailer JustFab is starting the season with a newfound focus on fits that cater to every body type. Going forward, you’ll find the sizes that range between XS and 3X on the site along a more diverse selection of silhouettes. In short: For every piece that may not flatter your particular shape, the brand is working hard to serve up several more that do.

Dubbed “AllSize,” this expansion is part of a larger #FabForALL initiative, a push to make its service (for those unfamiliar, members pay $39.95 each month to get a new style from the company’s in-house label—updated options are released regularly—while guests are charged $49.95) fully inclusive to every single shopper. “[Our] mantra is to celebrate strong women and them feel empowered and beautiful,” Yuchi Mao, the company’s head of design, told us in an email. “We celebrate individuality and design styles to fit different body shapes and personalities.”

Visit JustFab.com to check out the updated offerings now.