Every Single Holiday Gift on Jessica Alba's Shopping List

Since the season is all about giving, we thought it'd be fun to catch up with Jessica Alba and see what she's planning on buying for her friends and family this season. The actress, who co-founded The Honest Company, a health-oriented beauty and home goods company, is, of course, planning on gifting her loved ones with a few products from the line. Additionally, she's rounded up a whole slew of other praise-worthy presents, including a DIY body scrub, cashmere socks, an elegant silk pajamas set—and more! Keep scrolling to find out how the star plans on treating her friends and relatives for the holidays.

