Every Single Holiday Gift on Jessica Alba's Shopping List

Tesh Patel/courtesy The Honest Company
Anna Hecht (TEXT) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (REPORTING)
Dec 13, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Since the season is all about giving, we thought it'd be fun to catch up with Jessica Alba and see what she's planning on buying for her friends and family this season. The actress, who co-founded The Honest Company, a health-oriented beauty and home goods company, is, of course, planning on gifting her loved ones with a few products from the line. Additionally, she's rounded up a whole slew of other praise-worthy presents, including a DIY body scrub, cashmere socks, an elegant silk pajamas set—and more! Keep scrolling to find out how the star plans on treating her friends and relatives for the holidays.

 

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Honest Beauty Rose Gold Glimmer Kit

"This limited edition kit is a must for holiday party season. The Luminizing Powder is great for all skin tones and gives a subtle sun-kissed glow — just the thing for this time of year. There’s also two luscious Lip Glosses you can wear alone or layer for a gorgeous shimmer day or night. And it all comes in an amazing keepsake box decorated with a pressed flower collage from a local LA artist, Amanda McCauley," said Alba.

available at dermstore.com $35 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Cuyana Classic Leather Tote

"I love Cuyana for their philosophy as well as their product," Alba said. "Each item is crafted by skilled artisans to reflect their culture using local materials. My mainstay is the classic leather tote because it’s perfect for work and your travel 'plus one' carry on. Even better—the bags can be monogrammed for a personal touch."

available at cuyana.com $175 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Fleur du Mal Pajamas and Kimono Robe

"They are sassy and sweet and chic enough that they can totally be worn outside the house—because why not wear PJs during the day? I would rock the Kimono with high waisted denim and a vintage tee," Alba said.

Shop the look: Fleur du Mal Pajama Top, $325; farfetch.com. Fleur du Mal Pajama Pants, $245; farfetch.com. Fleur du Mal Kimono Robe, $595; barneys.com.

4 of 9 Getty (3)

Alba's Homemade Body Scrub

"I’m pretty practical, so [I] love a good DIY gift. One of my personal favorites is my homemade vanilla sugar body scrub. It's actually as easy as 1, 2, 3—all you need is three ingredients to mix: organic olive or coconut oil (I use Honest Organic Body Oil, $10; dermstore.com), vanilla, and raw cane sugar. Make it while binge-watching Netflix at night and use it in the shower in the morning. You can also customize with your favorite essential oils and put it in mason jars to make it a moment," Alba said.

available at dermstore.com $10 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Jenni Kayne x Pair of Thieves Socks

"If you love an unexpected indulgence, cashmere socks will up your gift game. Take the laid-back luxury of Jenni Kayne cashmere (I already live in her signature flats), add the signature sock know-how of Pair of Thieves and you have a perfect present. Next level lounging is what everyone wants," Alba said.

available at jennikayne.com $50 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Truly Restored Recovery Masque

"One of my favorite ways to relax at home is to take a bath with essential oils and treat myself to a great hair mask (along with an adult beverage). The Honest Beauty Truly Restored Recovery Masque is perfect for pampering. Taking a moment for yourself is the next best thing to taking a vacation," Alba said. 

available at honestbeauty.com $30 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Joya Composition No.1 Travel Roll-On Perfume

"This smells SO good and it’s a great unisex fragrance. The citrus notes of Brazilian orange, Italian mandarin and fresh quince gives a modern, easy edge to floral notes like heliotrope petals and Damask rose. The travel-friendly rollerball is perfect to apply just the right amount and throw in your bag for anytime, anywhere," Alba said.

available at net-a-porter.com $30 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Nurse Jamie Instant Uplift Facial Firming Beauty Tool

"Use this first thing in the morning to stimulate and depuff your face," Alba said. "Battery free—the ultimate beauty on the go!"

available at dermstore.com $69 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Opening Ceremony Varsity Jacket

"A modern take on the timeless letterman jacket, this super cool jacket can also be customized. It’s the perfect personalized gift for anyone on your list," Alba said.

available at nordstrom.com $495 SHOP NOW

