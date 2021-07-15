Jennifer Lopez , Beyoncé, and Zendaya Are All Wearing This Unexpected Summer Print—and We Found Matching Looks on Amazon
Two words: Live. Colorfully. Just ask Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya who all recently showed off vibrant looks that begged to be noticed — in the best way possible.The stylish stars have been effortlessly rocking the loud and proud color block trend with unabashed confidence, and now we're inspired to do the same.
First, there was Jennifer Lopez, who wore a super bright, '80s style zip-up belted color-block bodysuit with fishnet tights and knee-high boots at the VAX LIVE concert in May. The entertainer looked flawless per usual and was living proof that sometimes more is more. It goes without saying that Lopez is a fashion legend in her own right, and this striking look got our attention right away. To channel your inner J.Lo, shop colorful swimwear below to turn heads all season long.
Then, Zendaya showed up at the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy in a multi-colored Western-inspired Moschino two-piece set, which consisted of a silk jacket and matching silk short shorts with every color of the rainbow on display. Her hair was swept into a high ponytail with a deep side part to keep the focus on her fashion; and white Christian Louboutin pumps elongated her (already) very long legs to appear even longer. This whimsical ensemble suited the star nicely and proved to be a standout choice for a red carpet appearance promoting her character, Lola, in the playful flick. Check out these super cute (and very wearable) casual finds from Amazon that embody the same fun-loving energy.
And finally, following suit, Beyoncé recently posed in the brightly colored Laura mini dress by Mara Hoffman, which perfectly accentuated her curves and exuded cool summer vibes. Made from a unique TENCEL modal fabrication that has a playful popcorn texture, this dress is currently sold out everywhere, but we've scoured the Web (and by Web, we mean Amazon) for eclectic (and affordable) dresses that are just as dynamic as this killer piece.