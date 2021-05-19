InStyle Picks

We rate and review products in our three labs across the country and with our network of home testers, so you can rest assured that what we call the best is exactly that. While we stand behind every product review or recommendation on this site, the InStyle Picks seal stands for that added layer of rigor. We don't just like it, we put it through its paces to be absolutely sure you will too.  

We Tested 14 Facial Steamers — These 5 Wowed Us the Most
The Panasonic Nano Ionic Facial Steamer is the undisputed winner.
After Over 100 Hours of Testing, We Found the Best Under-Eye Concealers
Your bags have met their match.
We Tested Nearly 30 Self Tanners — These 6 Won't Leave You Orange
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam gives that rich tan you crave.
We Tested Over 20 Dry Shampoos — Here Are Our 7 Favorites
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk was the clear winner.
These 5 Flat Irons Straighten Hair in One Pass, According to Our Testers
Dare we call them a cut above the rest.
