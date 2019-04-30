Instagram’s Latest Launch Makes Buying Your Favorite Influencer’s Outfits Easier Then Ever

Image zoom Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Three weeks ago, Instagram made it possible to instantly purchase items from about 20 retailers and brands without ever actually leaving the social media app. It was a very clever business move for Instagram and a not-so-great announcement for my bank account. Now it looks like my wallet is in even more trouble, thanks to Instagram's latest launch.

On May 9, Instagram in-app shopping will officially role out to influencers and creators. "We let the retailers choose one to two creators that they want to work with," Eva Chen tells InStyle.com. The first group includes fashion bloggers like Aimee Song and beauty influencers like Huda Kattan. Some major celebrities, like Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner, are also in the mix, and there are a few media outlets on the roster, too.

This means that whenever one of our favorite influencers wears an item from one of the retailers they've partnered with, they can tag a shopping link to the exact product, and they can be very specific when linking out to the exact color and size. "The icon usually looks like a little person, but on the shopping posts you'll see a bag in the right corner," Chen explains.

The launch only includes creators chosen by the retailers for now. But as Instagram perfects the technology, we could see the shopping feature rolling out to more tastemakers on the app in the future.