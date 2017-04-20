How Zoe Kravitz Inspired My Spring Wardrobe with 5 Looks

Lashauna Williams
Apr 20, 2017

Zoe Kravitz: actress, singer, philanthropist, and my style template for the rest of this season (or forever because she rocks)! From cool street looks to luxe red carpet standouts, Kravitz carries any look with her signature edge.  Here, I've found five of my favorite looks, containing the key pieces I need to buy for the season. A leather jacket, cropped jeans, crossbody bag, strappy sandals and more will find it's way into my wardrobe and Kravitz will help inspire my endless looks.

We've found the items she sports (unfortunately, some of the pieces are sold out but don't fret, we've found silmilar alternatives from the same brands). So go ahead, browse these gorgeous looks and start curating your own shopping list today.

The Leather Jacket and Lightweight Dress

A leather jacket will carry me through the entire season and beyond. It's perfect over a spring dress and casual separates. A mini dress can be worn both alone and layered.

Shop Similar Styles: Saint Laurent jacket ($4,890) and dress ($2,690)

The Cropped Boot-Cut Jean

The jean of the moment happens to be my fave silhouette.  The boot hem balances outs hips and the cropped style shows off cute sandals and heels.

Shop Similar Style: Alexander Wang jeans, $102 (originally $275); needsupply.com.

The Updated LBD and Strappy Sandals

The LBD (Little Black Dress) has been popular since fashion was deemed fashion and will continue to do so. A refreshing off shoulder version shows of the collarbone and, with it's short length, can double as a structured top. Strappy sandals pair just as well with this dress as it would with a great pair of jeans.

Shop Similar Style: Vera Wang Collection dress, $1,150; farfetch.com. Shop It: Sophia Webster sandals, $559; farfetch.com.

The Printed Sunglasses and Crossbody Bag

Accessories can really make an outfit. With statemnet sunglasses, you can elevate any basic outfit (think: white tee and shorts). A crossbody bag will be your go to, especially, if it's a classic style that can go with day and evening wear alike.

Shop It: Saint Laurant sunglasses ($345) and bag ($1,990)

The Sheer Dress

I love a versatile piece! With a sheer dress, you can style so many ways: Wear the dress with a slip underneath, wear over a basic tank and jeans, wear a dress over and let the sheer hem peak from under, the possiblilities are endless.

Shop Similar Style: Coach 1941 dress, $695; coach.com.

