How Zoe Kravitz Inspired My Spring Wardrobe with 5 Looks

Zoe Kravitz: actress, singer, philanthropist, and my style template for the rest of this season (or forever because she rocks)! From cool street looks to luxe red carpet standouts, Kravitz carries any look with her signature edge. Here, I've found five of my favorite looks, containing the key pieces I need to buy for the season. A leather jacket, cropped jeans, crossbody bag, strappy sandals and more will find it's way into my wardrobe and Kravitz will help inspire my endless looks.

We've found the items she sports (unfortunately, some of the pieces are sold out but don't fret, we've found silmilar alternatives from the same brands). So go ahead, browse these gorgeous looks and start curating your own shopping list today.