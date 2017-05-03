How to Snag Rihanna's Chic Vacation Style

Lashauna Williams
May 03, 2017

Vacation season has officially kicked off! And if you're anything like us, you pack your entire closet and then some. Most of the time, you'll probably find that you don't even wear everything in that suitcase!

With a few key pieces, you can pack an entire week's wardrobe that's refreshing and feels new. We looked to our favorite gal, Rihanna, for inspiration. She's the master of mixing ladylike with edge, tomboy with sexy and her key items are sure to be conversation starters on your next trip. Here, we find affordable versions of what you'll need to pack and Rihanna does all the styling.

The Shimmery Top

Add a touch of glam to a basic ensemble with a standout top.

Shop Similar Style: House of Harlow x Revolve camisole, $97 (originally $138); revolve.com.

The Printed Maxi

A floral print feels modern with larger motifs in bold shapes.

Shop Similar Style: Stylestalker dress, $220; stylestalker.com.

The Denim Minidress

Take this versatile piece to new heights and layer it over a cool tee!

Shop Similar Style: Bishop & Young, $80; bishopandyoung.com.

The Flowy Tunic and Denim Cut-Offs

Pair a flowy top with short denim. The top offers coverage and balances the look.

Shop Similar Styles: The Jetset Diaries minidress, $181; thejetsetdiaries.com. House of CB shorts, $25 (originally $75); houseofcb.com.

The Triangle Bikini and Cover Up

Always look chic, even on the beach, with a beautiful cover up and classic style two-piece. Fun note: Lychee Swimwear is one of Bad Gal Riri's favorite swim brands!

Shop Similar Styles: Lychee Swimwear top ($95) and bottom ($85). The Dolls House cover up, $120; thedollshousefashion.com.

The Embellished Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a great way to add personality to your look. Go for girly with heavily embellished frames.

Shop Similar Style: Fantas-Eyes sunglasses, $26; fantas-eyes.com.

The Statement Earrings

A necklace can be irritating when temps rise, so go for bold earrings.

Shop Similar Style: Forever 21 earrings, $6; forever21.com.

The Button Down and Denim Skirt

Go for separates that will mix well with other items in your suitcase.

Shop Similar Styles: Molly Bracken shirt, $42; mollybracken.com. Boohoo skirt, $26; boohoo.com.

The Slip Dress

Simple, yet sexy. This dress will be the piece to take you from shopping to dinner and a print is charming.

Shop Similar Style: Majorelle dress, $238; revolve.com.

