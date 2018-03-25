Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction with These 16 High-Neck Swimsuits

Lashauna Williams
Mar 25, 2018 @ 10:00 am

A proper-fitting swimsuit is the key to confidence for pretty much all women, but finding one is not always easy. Those of us with fuller busts know the struggle of searching for a suit to support "the girls" and avoid any peekaboo action. We want to look and feel great without being hindered by our breasts—and we've found what just might be the cutest solution.

Trending right now are suits with higher necklines, which can be a girl's best friend. Not only is this cut flattering on most body types, it offers that extra coverage and support that so many of us are seeking.

Check out the gorgeous suit from ASOS, above, then scroll down to see 14 more of our selects and shop your favorites.

1 of 16 Courtesy

Suboo

$220 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

Pretty Little Thing

$30 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

Flagpole

$395 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

Haight

$225 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

Salinas

$195 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

Solid & Striped

$170 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

Aurein

$128 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

Wet

$178 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

Rixo London

$145 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

Karla Colletto

$260 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

Ward Whillas

$365 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

Frankies Bikinis

from $80 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

Zimmermann

$160 (originally $320) SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

Boohoo

$21 (originally $34) SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

Agua de Coco

$380 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

Freya

from $38 SHOP NOW

