Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction with These 16 High-Neck Swimsuits

A proper-fitting swimsuit is the key to confidence for pretty much all women, but finding one is not always easy. Those of us with fuller busts know the struggle of searching for a suit to support "the girls" and avoid any peekaboo action. We want to look and feel great without being hindered by our breasts—and we've found what just might be the cutest solution.

Trending right now are suits with higher necklines, which can be a girl's best friend. Not only is this cut flattering on most body types, it offers that extra coverage and support that so many of us are seeking.

Check out the gorgeous suit from ASOS, above, then scroll down to see 14 more of our selects and shop your favorites.

