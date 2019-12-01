This Private Cyber Monday Sale Has Gucci for Under $400 — Here’s How to Get Access

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If you thought Cyber Monday was all about discounted egg cookers and deals on laptops, well, you’re not wrong. But we’re here to tell you Cyber Monday is also apparently about getting your life-long dream bag for way, way less.

Private sale site Rue La La is currently selling over 200 Gucci bags and shoes, so many of which are priced at less than $1,000. If this sounds like a major deal to you, that’s because it is.

Gucci famously never goes on sale — as one of the most-demanded luxury brands globally, there’s no reason for the fashion house to cut prices. Yet, miraculously, this is the one place we’ve found Gucci totes for $700, Gucci sneakers for under $400, and those Gucci slide loafers for 42 percent off. It’s Gucci sale heaven up in here.

RELATED: This Best-Selling Bag Is Less Than $150 Right Now

It’s true that Rue La La is a private deal site, but getting access to this sale is actually incredibly simple. All you have to do is create an account using your email address, and the velvet rope is lifted. Plus — membership is entirely free, so all you’ll be paying for are the marked-down pieces you want to buy.

Like many good things, this sale won’t last. In fact, you’ve only got two days to shop Gucci at Rue La La before these diminished prices vanish from the site. Shop hundreds of marked-down Gucci bags and shoes at this surreal Cyber Monday sale on RueLaLa.com.