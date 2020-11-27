These Viral Leggings Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever for a Limited Time

Girlfriend Collective’s origin story sounds like a fairytale. The sustainable activewear brand began by offering shoppers free leggings in 2016; three years later, it’s extended its inventory to include bras, jackets, and even bags, and it’s received the approval of A-listers like Kerry Washington. In honor of Black Friday 2020, the same leggings that made Girlfriend famous are on sale for their lowest price since the brand gave them away.
Girlfriend Collective’s high-rise leggings are made from 25 recycled water bottles each, and the resulting material is equal parts supportive and buttery soft. Right now, the classic Compressive High-Rise Leggings are marked down to $41, a whopping $27 off their original price. The newer High-Rise Pocket Leggings, which normally retail for $78, are on sale for just $47. You’ll see each discount once you add to cart.
All of Girlfriend’s leggings are available in sizes up to 6X, and they’ve raked in thousands of rave reviews from shoppers urging others to hop on the bandwagon.
“This is maybe my eighth pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings and the quality is still amazing,” one customer wrote of the High-Rise Pocket Leggings. “I love that they’re sustainable and thick enough to cover dimples.”
Girlfriend Collective’s biggest-ever leggings sale runs until tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET. However, the leggings are practically flying off of the site, so shop your favorites while you still can.
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals: