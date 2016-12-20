Last-Minute Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Are

COURTESY

An ombre cat bed, an endless scarf, and an artsy sculptural necklace lead the list.

Faye Penn
Dec 20, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Hey small spender! Giving gifts that look like they cost more than they did is not only a holiday strategy, it's a world view, an ethos, and a core human principle. When you gift items that look more lavish than they are, you not only look generous, you invite the recipient to give you a better present as well. So you win twice!

1 of 11 COURTESY

Mixed Piece Necklace

Buy this for your artsy mother, then borrow it back. 

available at shop.mango.com $40 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 COURTESY

Multi-Colored Extra Long Scarf

So many colors. So much scarf! So much money? Not so much.

available at zara.com $26 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Spirit Coasters

Four coasters for $10 means you can throw in a bottle of Cuervo, too.

available at amazon.com $10 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 COURTESY

Faux Fur Mule Slipper

These Chewbacca-style slippers are a distant cousin to the celeb-loved Gucci slides that have a secret upside: He won't realize he's dusting the floor.

available at urbanoutfitters.com $20 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Men's Wooden Watch

Because a man with a watch is more likely to be on time—and this rugged rebuke to smartwatches feels trendy and classic all at once.

available at amazon.com $30 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 COURTESY

Ombre Pet Cave

Why does ombre make everything look fancy? This cat bed looks so posh we want to curl up inside.

available at uncommongoods.com $60 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 COURTESY

Men's Nylon Weekender

This bag will look great slung across his shoulder, on your floor, and then on your shoulder when you commandeer it.

available at target.com $30 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Sage Ombre Tote

Not only is this pretty carryall reversible, it comes with a pouch—so it really counts as three gifts. 

available at nordstrom.com $48 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Moroccan Pouf

A Moroccan pouf for $79? Almost—you’ll have to stuff it yourself. (So much chicer than a laundry hamper.) Check Etsy for other colors.

available at etsy.com $79 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman Mary Janes

Technically, newborns don’t need $32 shoes, but these pretty little numbers let a fashion-y mom say, “I still got it" for a lot less than her size would cost.

available at nordstrom.com $32 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Christian LaCroix Playing Cards

Don't look at as a deck of cards for $35, it's 50-plus pieces of wall art. 

available at neimanmarcus.com $35 SHOP NOW

