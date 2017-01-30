The Perfect Excuse to Shop Free People's V-Day Picks

By Anna Hecht Updated Jan 30, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
The best feel-good shopping news ever: From now through Feb. 15, when you shop Free People's online "Love Shop" for Valentine's Day gifts—which includes clothing, lingerie, and accessories—100 percent of the proceeds go to benefit Girls Inc, PAWS and Clean Water Fund. Hear that? That's all the proceeds.

If you're still without a V-Day present, shop our 8 favorite give-back gifts, below.

1 of 8

Got Heart Headband

Credit: Courtesy
$18.00
2 of 8

Foggy Day Pullover

Credit: Courtesy
$98.00
3 of 8

Dusk 'Til Dawn Metallic Choker

Credit: Courtesy
$32.00
4 of 8

FP Heart Twinkle Lights

Credit: Courtesy
$12.00
5 of 8

Begonia Cocktail Ring

Credit: Courtesy
$28.00
6 of 8

Rose And Geranium Soak

Credit: Courtesy
$14.00
7 of 8

Free People Candle

Credit: Courtesy
$48.00
8 of 8

Lovers Kit

Credit: Courtesy
$38.00
