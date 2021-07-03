I'm a Fashion Writer, and These Are the 18 Fourth of July Deals I'm Shopping
The Fourth of July is an American holiday, but more importantly, it is also my mother's birthday. That means that no matter how hard I try to not spend money over the long weekend, I always find myself browsing sales in hopes of finding her a present, while also picking up something for myself.
2021 has made nothing easy, and that includes sticking to my budget. But I truly can't help myself, especially because the Fourth of July sales this year are so incredibly good. Not only are there things I want to buy for my mom and for myself, but there are also deals I want to snag for absolutely every single person I know. From Coach bags for under $150 to Tory Burch items for as little as $9, there are truly thousands of discounts to shop. Thankfully I shop for a living, and I've gone through thousands of deals at Nordstrom, Tory Burch, and Coach to narrow it down to just 18 of the absolute best picks that I am personally thinking about buying.
First up is Nordstrom, which arguably has the biggest selection, and just added over 3,000 items to its secret designer sale section. You can buy Givenchy, Versace, or The Row for hundreds to thousands of dollars less than normal. Personally, I'll be shopping for a Sandy Liang skirt for under $250 that reminds me of the controversial exposed Y2K trend I'm obsessed with.
Shop now: $237 (Originally $395); nordstrom.com
But if you aren't looking to recreate a 2000s VMAs-style look, there are plenty of other deals at Nordstrom to entice you. There's this Coperni bag that all the fashion It girls are wearing on repeat for just $366, and if you have a bigger budget, there's also the best-selling Loewe balloon bucket bag that rarely ever makes it to the discount rack.
Best Nordstrom Fourth of July Deals
- Shushu/Tong Embellished Peplum Crepe Top, $348 (Originally $580)
- Coperni Swipe Baguette Leather Top Handle Bag, $366 (Originally $610)
- Acne Studios Balma Kitten Heel Flip Flop, $348 (Originally $580)
- Chopova Lowena Floral Cotton Top, $530 (Originally $883)
- Sacai Raw Edge Asymmetrical Denim Skirt, $390 (Originally $650)
- Loewe Large Balloon Bucket Bag, $2,345 (Originally $3,500)
Nordstrom's sale is major, but it's also a bit pricier than most because it features high-end luxury items. Coach's summer sale, on the other hand, has prices starting at just $8 — and you can easily score a handbag for under $150. As mentioned, I've personally been very into the 2000s moment we are all having and want to relive my middle school dreams with the Ergo Shoulder Bag in the pink logo colorway.
Shop now: $198 (Originally $395); coach.com
Best Coach Fourth of July Deals
- Plaza Tote, $210 (Originally $350)
- Sleeveless Uptown Dress, $375 (Originally $750)
- Suede Belted Heritage Jacket, $440 (Originally $1,100)
- Cassie Crossbody 19, $177 (Originally $295)
- Small Wristlet, $45 (Originally $75)
Last but not least, there's Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale, which is essentially an on-sale lookbook for an ideal summer vacation. Every piece looks like it was hand picked out of a '70s photoshoot in the Hamptons. In other words, it's all I want to be wearing right now. In particular, I want the removable collar top because it's so versatile and looks like something I've pinned on Pinterest multiple times. Thankfully, with the additional discount you can apply at checkout using code EXTRA, it's only $112.
Shop now: $112 with code EXTRA (Originally $348); toryburch.com
Best Tory Burch Fourth of July Deals
- Printed Thin Flip Flop, $37 with code EXTRA (Originally $58)
- T-Belt One-Piece Swimsuit, $112 with code EXTRA (Originally $218)
- Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag, $270 with code EXTRA (Originally $598)
- Selby Two-Band Espadrille Slide, $90 with code EXTRA (Originally $198)
- Kira Jacquard Small Camera Bag, $210 with code EXTRA (Originally $398)
So whether it's your mother's birthday or not, we all deserve to treat ourselves when the discounts are this good. And take it from a fashion writer: These are the best deals to add to your cart ASAP.