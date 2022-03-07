I Shop for a Living, and These Are the 10 Items That Have Made My Life Better in 2022

Another one of my New Year's resolutions was to make more coffee at home, which honestly turned out to be pretty hard because I don't really like Nespresso pod coffee. I've been dreaming of a Smeg Espresso machine for years and years, and finally decided to get one so I could make the quality lattes I spend up to nine dollars on at local coffee shops from my kitchen. I have a ton of other Smeg kitchen appliances (toaster, juicer, tea kettle — you name it) and this is by far my favorite. It makes me look forward to my morning, and has given me a semblance of routine that I've always yearned for. It's also just so beautiful, and the espresso it makes really does taste as high-quality as the one I would splurge on.