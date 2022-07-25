I'm a Shopping Editor, and These 10 Products Have Been a Game Changer This Summer

It's been a summer of reflecting, and I'm going to be honest: Current world events have made me think long and hard about how I want to live my life. There are obviously bigger points of reflection — like where I want to live in five years and how to make meaningful change — and then there are smaller, more easily digestible points, like how my life has changed in the past 12 months. As it turns out, in a lot of ways, actually.

The summer of 2021 was when I finally settled back into my life in New York City after living with my parents for over a year; I didn't feel super secure living alone, as it was my first time in my adult life doing so. I was re-learning how to do New York in the midst of a pandemic, and just adjusting to, well, a post-quarantine life.

This summer, I realized how much has changed since 27-year-old Eva moved back to the city — and while some things have gotten harder, most have improved thanks to a mix of friends, family, and of course, products I've acquired over the year that have made this summer better than the last.

Here are the biggest game changers that have given my summer a total glow up.

Windmill Air Conditioner

When I moved into my apartment last July, I didn't even bother getting a new A/C unit. I loved my big, bright windows and didn't want to block the light, and it was anyway nearing the end of the super hot, humid season. But this summer was another story — multiple heat waves (and concerned friends) eventually forced me to get a unit, and after hearing so much about the TikTok-viral Windmill — which is basically the Tesla of A/C units — I tested it out.

Many hot days later, the Windmill has truly changed my apartment for the better. Installation was a breeze (pun intended), and the small-but-mighty, aesthetically pleasing design (I know, I never thought I would say that about an A/C) doesn't make me hate looking at my window. Aside from the top-notch design, the Windmill is quiet and cools the room incredibly well. I also love that the cool air blows out from the top, so I can comfortably sit in front of my window without freezing. Another point of mention is that everything can be controlled through your phone once the A/C is connected to your Wi-Fi — even when you're not home. Hot tip: Turn it on a few minutes before you come home to a fresh, chilled space.

July Checked Plus Suitcase

Didn't you hear? It's the summer of travel — and travel hiccups (oy vey!). But even before everyone decided to book getaways galore in summer 2022, I was already getting in those SkyMiles. NYC to Minnesota! Minnesota to Nantucket! New York to Nashville! And back to Minnesota! All this made me realize two things: 1) I need to invest in TSA pre-check and 2) nothing beats high-quality luggage.

July's Checked Plus is just that, and frankly, I don't know how I packed a suitcase before this one. It's pretty and so well-designed. It weighs a mere 10.5 pounds — which is essential if you pack a lot like me — and its exterior is made for brutal, rough and tumble airport conditions. I might be biased considering I'm German, but that German polycarbonate shell really can't be beat. Because also, life's too short to deal with broken luggage, right? Right.

Cariuma Salvas Sneakers

I've waxed poetic about Cariuma's leather sneaker before, and I'm about to do it again. If you walk a lot, like I do living in New York City, Salvas are the only white leather sneakers you need. I'm on my second pair (only because I love them so much, I need them in every color) and I'm still amazed by their comfort every time I slip them on. The leather is so soft, which is why there's zero break-in time required, and they pair well with everything from summer dresses to linen shorts to classic jeans. I don't know how I managed to walk around New York City in anything else last summer.

Eileen West Nightgown

If you're not sleeping in a nightgown, you're seriously missing out. Don't get me wrong: I was very much an oversized-tee type of girl, but after trying out an Eileen West nightgown, I realized that a good night's sleep was not complete without one. Yes, yes, I know nightgowns can give grandma vibes, but I'm fully here to channel my inner Nana for the sake of pure sleep bliss. Not to mention, these nightgowns are super pretty and their lightweight, breathable fabric is perfect for hot sleepers.

On Gossamer Strapless Bra

Let me just say this: I will never go through another summer without a good strapless bra. Tank tops, tube tops, one-shoulder tops, off-the-shoulder tops — you know, all those essential trends — are obviously so much easier to style when you don't have to deal with hiding those annoying straps. And while, yes, it took me a while to find my holy grail strapless bra, I can confidently say this On Gossamer pick is the best I've ever worn. It has the perfect amount of padding, a pretty lace design, and no-slip silicone edging that doesn't make me feel like it's slipping every two seconds. I have the nude color because I prefer to wear white tanks in the summer, but I'm honestly considering getting the black, too — that's how good it is.

Vegamour Gro Serum

I've always had thin hair but after seeing all the positive reviews for Vegamour's Gro Hair Serum, I knew I had to try it for the sake of my hair and scalp health. My roots get greasy quickly, especially in the summertime, which is why I'm usually very cautious about what I use post-shower. Luckily, the Vegamour formula is super lightweight and made with good-for-you-hair ingredients like red clover, a natural DHT-blocker that minimizes hair loss, and mung beans that target scalp and hair health to prevent premature hair shedding. After regular use, it's made my hair thicker, I notice less shedding in the shower drain, and I can actually go a few days longer between washes.

Fulton Classic Insoles

Sometimes, I really feel old — even though I'm only 28. And while this might be the most unsexy thing I own right now, it's also the smartest investment because I walk almost everywhere, so wearing supportive shoes is key. If you can't find supportive shoes you like, my advice is to make them supportive with insoles — these Fulton insoles, to be exact. They're made from a cushy cork and provide all the things I need when walking 20,000 steps a day: comfort, arch support, and alignment. Let's just say, I'll never wear a new pair of shoes without first putting in my removable Fulton insoles.

Ranch Road Cowboy Boots

The moment I saw Sydney Sweeney in Ranch Road cowboy boots was the moment I knew I needed Ranch Road cowboy boots. I've never owned a pair of true cowboy boots, but I decided summer 2022 was the perfect time to go outside of my footwear comfort zone — especially because I've been seeing so many great cowboy boot outfits.

Let me tell you: The power of shoes is real, and the second I slipped into the Rosette, I felt like a different person. I wanted to dance! I wanted to rock! Whenever I'm feeling down, all I have to do is slip into them and my mood instantly improves. They make every outfit look 10 times cooler and I get compliments every time I wear them. All that to say, these boots have made my life so much better.

Sisley-Paris Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid

While it's never too late to try a new skincare regimen, I wish I had started wearing eye cream earlier in life. I finally started wearing it this summer and kicked off my eye serum craze with the best of the best earlier this year: the Sisley-Paris Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid that celebrities like Sweeney use. Plus, it's a consistent best-seller, according to the brand, so you know it's good.

There's so much I love about it, but first and foremost is the cold ceramic applicator that makes massaging in the product so easy and enjoyable. And after regular use, I noticed dark circles and fine lines were much less noticeable. Secret tip: I also started applying the product on the "11" lines between my brows, and it's visibly minimized their appearance. Yes, I am stocking up.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra-Strength Serum

Frizzy hair, don't care! No, I do actually. New York City humidity is no joke, and though I never struggled with flyaways and frizz, the Big Apple taught me that anything is possible when the humidity is high enough. My secret weapon to combat frizz and keep my flyaways at bay is the lightweight John Frieda serum that nourishes hair and leaves it silky smooth, even when the weather is trying to wreak havoc on it. Honestly, it might be the smartest $10 you spend this summer.

Shark Vacuum

I never thought I would get to the point in my life where I get more excited about a vacuum than a new pair of shoes, but alas, here we are. Ever since moving into my own apartment last summer, I've made it a goal to invest in only quality appliances and homewares I know I'll use for a long time, and a good vacuum was at the top of the list. The market for them is vast and overwhelming, but when I had the chance to test the newest Shark vacuum, I jumped on the opportunity. I love the fact that it's cordless, which makes going through my small, 400-square-foot apartment a breeze.

