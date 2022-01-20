This 78% Off Sex Toy Sale Is the Best Thing That's Ever Happened on Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day isn't about couples. It isn't about singles. It isn't even about the friendships we made along the way. Valentine's Day is about scoring mind-blowing sex toys for dirt cheap. How's that for a Hallmark holiday?
Ella Paradis is making all of our wildest fantasies cum true with its (early) Valentine's Day sale offering best-selling vibrators, dildos, and more for up to 78 percent off. Name brands like Lelo, Better Love, Satisfyer, and Womanizer are discounted to their lowest prices of the year.
Included in the sale are top-rated picks like the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation clit stimulator, which has a perfect five-star rating out of over 100 reviews, as does the equally accoladed Better Love Rabbit Lily Vibrator, currently marked down to $29 versus its usual $225! Other beloved toys are marked down to similarly shocking lows, like the Better Love Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend g-spot vibrator that's now $20 down from its original price of $149 and the funny-looking Better Love Blowfish Clitoral Stimulator, now just $29 instead of $225.
Even luxury devices from high-end sex toy brand Lelo are available at unheard-of low prices. Its popular Sona clit-stimulator is 44 percent off and comes to $70, while its Lelo Smart Wand 2 is more than $100 off, now marked down to $195.
It's hard to overstate the bargains being offered at this unbeatable sale, but we think the prices truly speak for themselves. These devices are pennies on the dollar of a candlelit dinner's bill, and there's no denying they'll carry on pleasing you over and over (and over again).
If you think love is in the air this Valentine's season, you're right — use the code LOVE at checkout to unlock the baffling savings at Ella Paradis' mega sex toy sale. Shop our top picks below.
