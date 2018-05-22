Shop InStyle Editors' Summer Must-Haves Under $100

Getty Images
Kim Duong
May 22, 2018 @ 4:30 pm

Just as we near the peak of summer (yay, summertime fun! But also yikes, summertime heat), we can’t help but to keep a list of all the tried-and-true summer products we swear by. And by that, we mean the stuff that never fails, the repeat items we stock up on every summer, and the products we cannot live without for a single day of the sunny season (or at least, like, our quality of life would be stunted without them).

We went around the office and asked what InStyle editors deem a summer must-have. From a luxurious (and yet hyper-affordable) self-tan towelette to an SPF-infused day cream, shop the under-$100 summer buys InStyle editors can’t get enough of.

VIDEO: DIY: Frozen Watermelon Pops

 

1 of 14 Courtesy

DAY CREAM

"To keep my skin hydrated—and give my face a base layer of SPF—I always reach for Shiseido's day cream in the warmer months. It's light, absorbs quickly, and protects all day long!" -Leigh Belz Ray, Features and News Director

Shiseido $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

SELF-TAN TOWELETTE

"I'm a redhead with a lot of freckles, so I try to stay out of the sun as much as possible. TanTowels give me a healthy glow without risking skin damage. I suggest trying the classic towels first and then upgrade to the plus towels if you want a little more color." -Lauren Kane, Site Producer

$29 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

LE SPECS SUNGLASSES

"One time I saw Bella Hadid wearing these Le Specs sunglasses, so I bought these Le Specs sunglasses. (Oh, and they’re super affordable)." -Sam Reed, News Editor

Le Specs $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

LINEN SHIRT

"Everlane has done it again with the perfect linen shirt for summer! The fabric and pattern are perfect for keeping me cool (in both senses!) on the hottest days." -Kelly Chiello, Associate Photo Editor

Everlane $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

DENIM SHORTS

"Jean shorts and summer go hand-in-hand for me and no one is more classic than Levi's. Whether it's in the city or on the beach, you can find me most weekends in these." -Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor

Levi's $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT

"I already own this suit in black (it's a classic for a reason!), but this summer I am going for a bold statement with the cherry red color way! I also love that they offer monogramming to make it more personal." -Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

J. Crew $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

PASHMINA SCARF

"There is nothing more essential to me in the summer than my navy pashmina. I know it's weird to obsess over a scarf in the hottest season of the year, but hear me out. It's the right lightweight warmth for a breezy beach day, but it's elegant enough to double as a wrap at an evening wedding. It's also a godsend in an overly air-conditioned office or flight. I don't travel without it." -Emily Shornick, Sr. Multimedia Editor

Nordstrom $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

NET BAG

"Haven’t you heard? Netted totes are the new regular totes, but cheaper (most cost less than my daily caffeine consumption) and more French. A pro tip from the superbly chic SoHo shop girl who sold me mine: Layer a canvas bag of a similar size inside for a cool mix of textures—and insurance against your lip balms and breath mints falling out!" -Alison Syrett, Fashion Writer

Etsy $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

PASSPORT HOLDER

"With fun summer trips on the horizon, this chic passport wallet from AllSaints is a must have. Stay organized and travel in style!" -Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

AllSaints $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

PASTEL DRESS

"Did summer really happen if you don't buy a cute pastel dress? Nope. You'll see me wearing this one to the office with kitten heels and on the weekend with sneakers." -Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor

Pixie Market $69 (originally $109) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

CANVAS TOTE BAG

"Summer means weekend trips to the beach, and the L.L.Bean Boat and Tote bag is a classic, and the perfect carryall—bonus points if you get it monogrammed." -Macey Hall, Senior Social Media Manager

L.L. Bean $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

SLIP DRESS

"A slip dress is my summer must-have because it's simple yet elegant. Easy and carefree when you're in a rush and need to run errands, yet chic and polished enough to wear out to drinks with friends." -Jenna Pizzuta, Fashion Assistant

& Other Stories $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

COLORFUL BRACELETS

"Summer doesn't exist for me if it doesn't include a new healthy serving of Roxanne Assoulin's colorful, playful bracelets." -Ruthie Friedlander, Special Projects Director

Roxanne Assoulin $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

CROPPED JEANS

"These jeans are more comfortable than most pajamas, and the cropped length is perfect for showing off my favorite ankle-wrap wedges. The fact that they're available in an incredible range of sizes—6 through 32—is icing on the cake." -Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor
 

Universal Standard $90 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!