InStyle Editors Actually Bought This Stuff Because of an Instagram Post

Courtesy, evachen/Instagram, everlane/Instagram, nisoloshoes/Instagram, read_receipts/Instagram, matteau.swim/Instagram
Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 10, 2018 @ 6:30 pm

Instagram. Great for outfit ideas, celebrity-inspired haircuts, and stalking your ex-boyfriend (can you believe he's with her?). On a more positive note ... it's also a great place to shop. I know what you're thinking: InStyle editors aren't actually shopping on Instagram! But truth be told, with our busy schedules and the chicly curated group of people we follow, many of our best purchases are born from Instagram posts.

Here, proof, from 15 InStyle Editors, who have made Instagram-inspired purchases in the past month.

1 of 15 Courtesy,aikocunanan/Instagram

Greats' "The Royale" Sneakers

"Even though I already have too many sneakers, I can never say "no" to throwing a fun new pair into the mix. I was immediately drawn to this classic blush style because it's perfect for spring, but once it was in my shopping cart and I was about to check out, I realized that I already had an almost identical shoe (do I have a problem? Maybe). I ended up going with the non-perforated black version, and they're insanely comfy. I'm already obsessed." Samantha Simon, Assistant Editor, seen on @greatsbrand

available at Greats $169
2 of 15 Courtesy, Pacific Coast News

Staud Bissett leather bucket bag

"I'm obsessed with bucket bags. This one by Staud is the absolute *perfect* shape and the leather is so thick and sturdy. I had been stalking the brand for awhile and then saw Alexa Chung and Jeanne Damas with the oxblood one around the time I got my tax return—it was meant to be." Erin Lukas, Associate Digital Beauty Editor. Seen on @staud.clothing.

available at Net-a-Porter $350
3 of 15 Courtesy, reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Clare V. Straw Bag

"I've been really feeling a straw bag lately. I saw this one on Reese Witherspoon's Instagram, and knew it needed to be mine. I ordered the smaller size in black. I'll be wearing it all summer long!" Macey Hall, Senior Social Media Manager. Seen on @reesewitherspoon.

available at Nordstrom $175
4 of 15 Courtesy, urbanoutffiters/Instagram

UO Strapless Smocked Jumpsuit

"I'd been eyeing this jumpsuit for a while and once it popped up again on my IG, I had to buy it. It's light, form-fitting at the top just where I need it to be, and can be dressed up or down for spring with accessories," Shaylane Pulia, Editorial Assistant. Seen on @urbanoutfitters.

available at Urban Outfitters $69
5 of 15 Courtesy, read_receipts/Instagram

Read Receipts Sweatshirt

"I've been following this newly launched customization brand for a while now, and am waiting on payday to finally make my purchase. The name Read Receipts in and of itself is amazing. They embroider actual texts on sweatshirts in different colored thread. I've been scrolling through my conversation with my best friend to pick out exactly what I want on my sweatshirt for weeks. It's getting tough." Victoria Moorehouse, Digital Beauty Editor. Seen on @read_receipts.

available at Read Receipts $70
6 of 15 Courtesy

Kitten Squishy Squeeze Kawaii Healing Toy  

"I couldn't resist buying these for my kids and their friends. I literally impulse purchased in bed right before lights out." Rina Stone, Executive Creative Director. 

available at Bang Good $2
7 of 15 Courtesy, everlane/Instagram

Everlane's "The Wide Leg Crop Pant"

"I love the way wide-leg pants fit on my body, so I've been looking for a variety of lengths to go with all my shoes. These wide-leg crops from Everlane kept popping up on my Instagram feed, and I kept reading amazing reviews about them on their site. Confession: I spent an hour going through every single testimonial. I finally made the purchase, and everything I read was completely true—they're comfortable, fit wonderfully, and go with everything." Victoria Moorehouse, Digital Beauty Editor. As seen on @everlane.

available at Everlane $68
8 of 15 Courtesy

Boots BRIGITTE en daim marron

"I've been looking for boots with these proportions—an upper that is a little taller than your run-of-the-mill ankle boot and a slightly higher heel. I bought them without trying them on, and luckily they are extremely comfortable and go with everything." Leslie Price, Digital Director. Seen on @jeannedamas.

available at Rouje $300
9 of 15 Courtesy, evachen/Instagram

Poppy Lissiman "Thank You" Shopper Bag

"It's a personal dream of mine to re-create the now famous "Eva Chen Pose" in the backseat of a chauffeured car, but as an L.A. based InStyler, I find myself behind the wheel of my own car more often than not. For now I'll just have to settle for snagging the cool items that pop up in Chen's enviable feed, like this Pepto-pink Poppy Lissiman carry-all that makes me feel like I'm toting around the chicest take-out ever." Courtney Higgs, Editorial Assistant. Seen on @evachen212.

available at Poppy Lissiman $105
10 of 15 Courtesy, nisoloshoes/Instagram

Nisolo Paloma Open-Toe Mule

"I'm a sucker for a well-curated shoestagram. At 2 1/2 inches, these mules are the perfect height, sans stool." Claire Stern, Associate Editor. Seen on @nisoloshoes.

 

available at Nisolo $198
11 of 15 Courtesy, glossier/Instagram

Glossier Lidstar Duo

"I don't really wear makeup. But I love buying makeup. And I love putting makeup on when I'm bored. And wanna know what I love even more? Watching other people play with makeup on Instagram. Thus, leading me to buy this." Ruthie Friedlander, Special Projects Director. Seen on @glossier.

available at Glossier $30
12 of 15 Courtesy, theashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All

"As an avid swimsuit lover and Ashley Graham fan girl, every season I look forward to the Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham collection. This capsule did not disappoint and was filled with vibrant pieces and bold color. Of course, the suit that made me swoon most happened to be the standout white maillot. It looks so crisp and has an amazing fit." LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor. Seen on @theashleygraham.

available at Swimsuits For All $76
13 of 15 Courtesy, matteau.swim/Instagram

The Matteau Bikini 

"Swimwear is one of those things that has to fit just right and it’s not something I want to buy every season. I am always drawn to very clean lines and classic bikinis. When I stumbled upon Matteau's dreamy Instagram feed I was in awe of the color palette as well as the designs. When I got my first bikini, I was impressed: The fabric feels expensive and they fit true to size." Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor. Seen on @matteau.swim.

available at MatchesFashion Top, $120; Bottom $120
14 of 15 Courtesy, taylor_frankel/Instagram

Mango Hoop Earrings

"I've been coveting a pair of thick gold hoops for a while now, so when I saw Nudestix co-founder Taylor Frankel sporting a gorgeous pair in this Instagram, I DMed her immediately. Luckily for me, she responded and told me she got them from one of my favorite retailers, Mango. Within 5 minutes they were purchased, and I am lowkey obsessed with them. The best part is that they're actually plastic, so they're super light and don't weigh down my ears." Tessa Trudeau, Editorial Assistant. Seen on @Taylor_Frankel.

available at Mango $16
15 of 15 Courtesy, its_timmy/Instagram

Dr. Marten's Adrian Shoe

"There is something so chic about a chunky shoe with the perfect silhouette, and my favorite personal style blogger Timothy J. Kelly styles his Dr. Marten's Adrian Shoe perfectly, with a slimming black turtleneck and oversized jeans." Aaron Valentic, International Assistant. Seen on @its_timmy.

available at Dr. Martins $130

