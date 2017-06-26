What’s the Best Wireless Bra for Large Busts? InStyle Editors Put 6 to the Test

Courtesy of Addition Elle
Lashauna Williams
Jun 26, 2017

When you think of bras that will give you support, most people automatically think it must have an underwire. The larger your bust is, the less you think you'll ever be able to wear a wireless version and have the support that you need to feel comfortable. With this predicament in mind, five InStyle editors decided to test out wireless bras from six different brands that all have bras specially designed for larger busts.

What we found may surprise you. From shapewear brands to luxury bra designers, we tested them all. Read on to see what our editors loved and what we thought could be improved.

Wacoal's Visual Effects Wire Free Minimizer Bra

"I don't typically find underwires all that uncomfortable, but I've always admired easy-breezy bralettes. So, I figured a wire-free bra might be the closest thing that'd actually work for my fairly-busty chest. In terms of support, this definitely fit the bill but it came at a price: the band felt super tight, which I suspect was overcompensation for the lack of wire. I'm hopeful that as I wear it more often, things will loosen up a bit. But if I could shop it again, I'd go up a band size from the get-go." —Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

Natori's Dream Touch Bra

"This wireless bra is pretty and super comfortable. It doesn't have much padding but the cups are thick enough to support larger sizes. Finding a wireless bra that fits me perfectly tends to be challenging because most wireless bras offer very little or no support at all. It's not a date night bra, but it's definitely a comfortable everyday bra perfect for lounging around in. Overall, I'm very pleased with my purchase." —Marina Budarina Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

Addition Elle's Ashley Graham Soft Bralette

"This bralette is so cute, I paired it with a flowy maxi skirt. The color can easily pass as a neutral and balance out any fun print. I was very skeptical at first and thought that a wireless bra wouldn't give adequate support but this bra fits the bill. You can manage your coverage, and holding power, by adjusting the shoulder straps to give yourself added support or clip the back straps together. Often times larger bras aren't stylish, but I appreciate the sexiness of this bra: the cut, back detailing, and the lace fabric. I did, however, find the inside a little itchy. Silicone nipple covers are a quick and easy fix!" —Teonna Flipping, Operations Assistant

Ruby Ribbon's Original Demiette

"I've tried countless wireless bras and have not had luck with all of them. I find that they tend to dig, roll, and not offer the support that is needed to support a larger bust. The first thing that caught my eye about the bra was its thicker material.  With thicker material, you tend to have more support, which is particularly important with a wire free version. The second thing I noticed was the thicker strap, also a plus when thinking of lager busts. This bra was so comfortable it was insane. I enjoyed the cups adjusting to my chest as well as the full coverage support. I was able to move freely and didn't have to continually adjust. The only thing that was a drawback was that it looked more like a sports bra than an everyday bra.  But because it has shapewear technology, that is to be expected." —LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

Spanx's Spotlight On Lace Bralette

"If you're looking for a great weekend bra, that's not that restrictive, this is the bra for you. While I didn't find that it had the same support of a bra with underwire, I still felt like everything was held up admirably. I love the aesthetic of the soft, stretchy lace--it's perfect layered underneath a tank top or loose T-shirt. While I'll still keep my wire bras in rotation, this bralette convinced me to try more wire free versions. I'm planning to pick up a second version of this style in a different color!" —Leigh Belz Ray, Features and News Director

