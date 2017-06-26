What’s the Best Wireless Bra for Large Busts? InStyle Editors Put 6 to the Test

When you think of bras that will give you support, most people automatically think it must have an underwire. The larger your bust is, the less you think you'll ever be able to wear a wireless version and have the support that you need to feel comfortable. With this predicament in mind, five InStyle editors decided to test out wireless bras from six different brands that all have bras specially designed for larger busts.

VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Chantelle Sports Bras

What we found may surprise you. From shapewear brands to luxury bra designers, we tested them all. Read on to see what our editors loved and what we thought could be improved.