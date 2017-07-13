What InStyle Editors Found Worthy of Splurging on This Summer

Sorry wallet. This is what happens when all our favorite brands unleash their summer collections. We can’t help but to add-to-cart. And who can blame us! (If you're a financial advisor and reading this: that question was meant to be rhetorical.) We may be in love with shopping—addicted, even—but that doesn't mean we’re irrational when it comes to spending our hard-earned cash. We may splurge from time to time, but we’re making smart splurges. You know, worth-the-investment purchases.

We went around the office and asked InStyle editors what they’re proud to have splurged on this summer, and the results ranged from designer kitten heels to the next go-to carry-all bag. Scroll through and see what summer-buys our editors found worthy of splurging on.

FESTIVE HEELS

"I bought these star-studded Sandro mules a few weeks ago, and I can already tell that I’m going to wear them a ton this summer. Not only are they super festive (I mean, can you even imagine a better Fourth of July shoe?), but they’re honestly the most comfortable sandals I now own. They were just marked down 30% online—less of a splurge, more of a steal." —Samantha Simon, Assistant Editor

Sandro $160 (originally $320) SHOP NOW
CORAL FEDORA

"How do you elevate every romper, maxi, and cold-shoulder top in your summer closet in one step? This hat. The folks at Goorin Bros. have been making gorgeous, heirloom-worthy hats since 1895 and this raspberry wide brim is the perfect example of their genius ability to blend old-school style with modern fashion. I can't wait to add this beauty to my collection!" —Katie Donbavand

Goorin Bros $170 SHOP NOW
STRIPED SATCHEL

"Tory Burch, known for her timeless and fun pieces, has the perfect bag for every occasion. With the season of wearing white officially here, I really wanted a classic yet playful light-colored bag. This Half-Moon Stripe satchel from Tory Burch is exactly that – it’s perfect for wearing to work or to a casual outing. June being my birthday month, I decided to treat myself to this chic designer handbag, an accessory that will dress up any outfit." —Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

Tory Burch $489 (originally $695) SHOP NOW
RED EMBROIDERED SLIDES

"This slide makes me really, really happy. From the bold red to the print it makes me want to jump on a boat, plane, or bicycle and head straight to the beach!" —Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

Tabitha Simmons $250 (originally $625) SHOP NOW
METALLIC GOLD BAG

"I need another bag like I need a hole in my head, but I've had my eyes on this teeny chain strap metallic gold shoulder bag. It will hold only what I absolutely NEED to take with me this summer: keys, a $20 bill, and some lip gloss." —Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director

The Row $1,490 SHOP NOW
SAINT LAURENT BAG

"When I splurge, I like to make sure that's it's really something that's worth it and will stand the test of time. With that said, YSL is an iconic brand that will be a fashion staple forever. I'm loving this purse with chain strap. It's practical but feels special, which, to me, is what splurging is all about." —LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

Saint Laurent $1,275 SHOP NOW
GUCCI LOAFERS (WITH DISNEY JACQUARD)

"I just graduated from college, and although most of the pieces in my wardrobe are rather minimal, I do like to have the occasional fun with one singular piece. Gucci's jacquard backless loafers with the fabulous Disney motif is just the right balance of luxury and whimsy. And the fact these are slide-on will help to keep my feet cool during the dog days of summer." —Aaron Valetnic, International Assistant

Gucci $695 SHOP NOW
DENIM TOTE

"Because basically all my handbags are cross-body and teeny-tiny, I've resorted to carrying my laptop around in tote bags. Having multiple bags hung around your shoulders gets old fast, so I've been eyeing this beauty. It has a detachable clutch, so you're really getting two bags in one." —Victoria Moorehouse, Digital Beauty Editor

Henri Bendel $428 SHOP NOW
Straw Hat

"This is the perfect summer hat for the beach or an alfresco brunch. I love the flat top and crown—and the added navy grosgrain band is very chic. I will be wearing this hat all summer!" —Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

Federica Moretti $275 SHOP NOW
LEATHER SANDALS

"These are basically the perfect sandals. I've had several pairs. A dog ate one pair, and it's unclear what I did to the other pairs. But the point is, it's worth every penny to replace these: They will get you anywhere you need to go all summer." —Sam Broekema, Accessories Director

Ancient Greek Sandals $225 SHOP NOW
SUEDE MULES

"I'm obsessed with these Mansur Gavriel suede mules—they're the perfect easy summer shoe. Seeing Selena Gomez wearing them out and about in NYC sealed the deal." —Olivia Bahou, Assistant Digital Editor

Mansur Gavriel $475 SHOP NOW
HERMES BEACH TOWEL

"The pool shouldn't be a fussy place. But, can't it be a little bit fancy sometimes, too?" —Sam Broekema, Accessories Director

Hermes $230 SHOP NOW
SATIN MULES

"My favorite splurge is one designer shoe per season. I am dying for these little black Balenciage kitten-heel mules. I love the delicate bow detail and sumptuous satin finish!" —Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

Balenciaga $665 SHOP NOW
FLORAL DRESS

"After searching for the perfect summer wedding-attendee dress for what felt like forever, I found this gem at Club Monaco. It's simple, sweet, and perfect to dress up or down depending on the occasion." —Shalayne Pulia, Editorial Assistant

Club Monaco $229 (originally $329) SHOP NOW
WOVEN LEATHER MULES

"These heeled LOQ mules have been in my Shopbop cart since they launched on the site a few months ago. They’re so perfect for summer though—I think now is the perfect time to pull the trigger!" —Janelle Grodsky, Associate Editor

LOQ $470 SHOP NOW
BREEZY TUNIC

"A lake day spent on a boat is my favorite. Drinking cocktail after cocktail in a bathing suit is not. And that's justification enough to splurge on a cover-up that I can't stop thinking about. Can you not feel the summer sun just looking at it?" —Colleen Lowery, Designer

Joie $178 SHOP NOW

