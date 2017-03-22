This Draper James Sale Is Happening Now for Reese Witherspoon's Birthday

draperjames/Instagram
Kim Duong
Mar 22, 2017 @ 7:00 am

First: Happy birthday, Reese Witherspoon! Second: Thanks, Reese Witherspoon! Not only for your mega talent as both an awarding-winning actress and producer, but also for giving us Draper James, the Southern-inspired lifestyle label we really can’t ignore. In true celebratory fashion, Draper James is giving us 20 percent off of Witherspoon’s favorite pieces.

VIDEO: 10 Times Reese Witherspoon Was the Coolest Mom

 

Shop below or online at draperjames.com for spring-forward pieces curated by Reese herself.

1 of 7 courtesy

dunawy vines bow dress

Draper James $260 (originally $325) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 courtesy

BOTANICAL FLORAL BUTTON DOWN

Draper James $156 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 courtesy

FLORAL JACQUARD CAMPBELL COAT

Draper James $300 (originally $375) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 courtesy

PEABODY PERFORATED TOTE

Draper James $225 (originally $180) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 courtesy

dunaway vines scallop short

Draper James $116 (originally $145) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 courtesy

cloister shirtdress

Draper James $212 (originally $265) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 courtesy

CHEEKWOOD TWEED TOP

Draper James $124 (originally $155) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!