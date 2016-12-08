30 Days of Deals: 30% Off 7 for All Mankind (Including Jeans for Every Body Type)

courtesy
Hanna Lustig
Dec 08, 2016 @ 7:00 am


Bonobos

It's day 17 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 30 percent off site-wide at 7 for All Mankind. Jean queens beware: once you’ve worn a pair from this celeb-approved, L.A.-based denim empire, you’ll never look at any other brand the same way.

Offering a huge selection of styles and washes, 7 for All Mankind makes a jean to flatter every woman, whether you’re a curvy femme fatale hunting for date night flares or a petite #girlboss seeking office-appropriate skinnies to wear with a blazer. Impeccably crafted and impossibly comfortable, a pair of Sevens can take you anywhere: to brunch, to the club, and even to work.

Ready to toss those weird embellished bootcuts you bought on sale five years ago? Enter the code INSTYLE30 at checkout to save on your entire order. And if you’re new to the brand, fear not! To help you choose your perfect pair, we’ve curated our favorite fits for every body type. Scroll on to shop our top picks, or visit 7 For All Mankind to find more blue jean bliss. 

For Thick Thighs

For Thick Thighs 

The struggle is real when it comes to balancing curvy thighs, but harmony is totally possible with a cropped inseam and a bootcut leg. 

Originally $199
2 of 6 courtesy

For Straight and Narrow Frames 

Boyfriend jeans are a natural choice for narrower silhouettes, but these snug skinnies will accent athletic builds with a trendy step hem instead. 

Originally $199
For Tall Girls

For Tall Girls 

For long-legged broads, we love these brightly hued, exaggerated flares–think modern Farrah Fawcett with a Gigi Hadid twist. 

Originally $189
For Petites

For Petites

This wide leg trouser will give you a polished look without any hemming required, thanks to a shorter inseam. 

Originally $169
For Full Butts

For Full Butts

Hourglass figures look stunning in high waist styles, and this pair will take you from day to night with a sleek, navy wash and a nearly weightless feel.  

Originally $179
For Round Tummies

For Round Tummies

Avoid the dreaded muffin top with a flexible, ankle-grazing midrise in a versatile medium wash. 

Originally $198

