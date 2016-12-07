30 Days of Deals: 30% Off at Lucy Activewear (Including Their Incredible Leggings!)

courtesy
Hanna Lustig
Dec 07, 2016 @ 7:00 am


Lucy Activewear

It's day 16 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 30 percent off site-wide* at Lucy Activewear. Finding the perfect gym ensemble is a lifelong journey, but this sporty chic performance-wear line might be the answer to your athleisure prayers.

Designed by and for women, Lucy will give you serious off-duty Kendall Jenner vibes while also keeping you fresh through long workouts. We’re especially in love with their leggings, which come in a variety of sleek silhouettes, cool prints, and soft, breathable fabrics. Don’t even get us started on their sports bras—the comfort is too real.

If you’re ready to live your best yogi life, enter code INSTYLE30 at checkout for 30 percent off your entire order. Check out our editors' favorite Lucy staples below, or shop the whole collection for more streetwear #inspo.

*Some exclusions apply.

Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from 30% off Sitewide! Use Code Instyle307 For All Mankind.

1 of 5 courtesy

Perfect Core Legging in Beet Red Marble

Lucy’s marbled print is to die for, and so is the high waist on this pair. 

available at lucy.com $108 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 courtesy

Studio Hatha Legging in Blue Constellation

Workout and space out in these intergalactic, moisture wicking leggings.

available at lucy.com $98 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 courtesy

Studio Hatha Capri Legging in Grey Aurora

We love a cropped pant in any season, but these have four way stretch and a wide, smooth waistband to boot.  

available at lucy.com $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 courtesy

Studio Hatha Legging in Horizon 

This mod, mountainous sunset print is completely mesmerizing.

available at lucy.com originally $89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 courtesy

Studio Hatha Legging in White Ombre Floral

These leggings have flat, durable seams to reduce workout chafing, plus a stylish floral gradient near the ankle.

available at lucy.com $89 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!