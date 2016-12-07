30 Days of Deals: 30% Off at Lucy Activewear (Including Their Incredible Leggings!)





Lucy Activewear

It's day 16 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 30 percent off site-wide* at Lucy Activewear. Finding the perfect gym ensemble is a lifelong journey, but this sporty chic performance-wear line might be the answer to your athleisure prayers.

Designed by and for women, Lucy will give you serious off-duty Kendall Jenner vibes while also keeping you fresh through long workouts. We’re especially in love with their leggings, which come in a variety of sleek silhouettes, cool prints, and soft, breathable fabrics. Don’t even get us started on their sports bras—the comfort is too real.

If you’re ready to live your best yogi life, enter code INSTYLE30 at checkout for 30 percent off your entire order. Check out our editors' favorite Lucy staples below, or shop the whole collection for more streetwear #inspo.

*Some exclusions apply.